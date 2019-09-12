GIG GUIDE: Entertainment around Gympie region this weekend

THERE'S a range of events happening this weekend, from Junction Road to Miss Leading and the American Graffiti Dance, so be sure to come along for a great night of music and grooves.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

JUNCTION Road (Rachel Clancy and Paul Terry) perform old, new and everywhere in between from 7.30-11.30pm. From top 40 Pop, RnB, Rock, Blues and Country. An evening with this pair will have you singing, dancing, maybe a little blushing, definitely tapping your feet.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

MISS Leading perform punchy originals in a mix of strong vocals, soulful guitar, sweet saxophone, driving bass and thumping drums. You can catch them from 7pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

ENJOY a night out with friends listening to Glenn Naylor perform from 7-11pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss the Swizzle Duo from 7.30-11.30pm. Dave and Lisa Clayton (Swizzle) perform a wide range of music with a mix of fun and humour. From country to ballads and rock n roll to covers.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

DANCE the night away with the Limeburners from 6pm at the Tin Can Bay Country Club. From classic rock n roll to 60s and 70s rock and country music from artists including Elvis Presley, The Eagles, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond, Buddy Holly, George Strait, Suzi Quatro, Shania Twain, Creedence, Everly Brothers, Beatles and Status Quo.

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss the American Graffiti Dance at the Gympie RSL from 6.30-11pm. Dinner and the show will cost $60, show only $35 (limited tickets available). There will be more than three hours of hilarious rock n roll imposters. Book your tickets by phoning the RSL on 5482 1018.

SUNDAY

Royal Hotel

EACH year U.G.L.Y. bartenders across Australia help to beat blood cancer by raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation to provide its vital accommodation service. The Royal Hotel's Debbie Healey is doing her bit by raffling a swag which will be drawn on Sunday. Tickets are still available so why not get your friends together and head along, and enjoy a long lunch from 11am-3pm while helping Debbie raise funds for this great cause.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

HAVE a beer and catch up with your mates on Sunday afternoon while listening to Brad Sorensen belt out some rock and roll tunes from 1pm.

WEDNESDAY

Gympie RSL

ALISON Jensen takes the stage at 6pm. Head along for some great mid-week music and the usual member draws and raffles.