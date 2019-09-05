GIG GUIDE: Entertainment around Gympie region this week
TOMORROW
Mt Pleasant Hotel
Live music with Deano will keep the mood rocking tomorrow, for a great Friday night out from 7pm to 11pm
Gympie RSL Club
B Strings will keep it groovy in the Masin Lounge from 7.30pm
Royal Hotel
Jessamy Fox Music will fill the Cocktail Lounge Bar with the best sounds from 9pm to midnight.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
MAX 7 kick off the entertainment in the Main Lounge from 7.30pm
Royal Hotel
DJ Antix hits the stage at 9.30pm and keeps the beat coming until 2am
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
The hotel's sunday Bands series features Richard Waterson from 1pm
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
Billy guy will be playing at the tea gardens from noon.
Date Claimers
And something to look forward to will be on September 14, with Heavens Greatest Hits, featuring tributes to some of the greatest singers of the rock era.
More details nearer the event.