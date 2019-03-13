GIG GUIDE: Chisel fans get prepared for Gympie region show
DON'T MISS all the entertainment and LIVE shows this weekend in the Gympie region.
FRIDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
DON'T miss Shane Crang perform from 7-11pm. He has been performing as a soloist and in bands from the age of 16yrs and has appealed to a broad audience in clubs and pubs. There will also be Texas Hold'em poker jackpot from 6pm with a 7pm start. Big cash prizes to be won. and secret player jackpot to qualify for $3000 regionals.
Gympie RSL
FOREST Crump will perform at the main lounge from 7:30-11:30pm. Forest Crump are accomplished singers and musicians and have worked in bands with many of Australia's finest performers over the last twenty years. The music they perform is selected from a list of over 2000 professionally recorded backing tracks augmented by live guitar and vocals to suit each particular venue and event.
Tin Can Bay Country Club
GB Fox will be performing live from 7pm at the Tin Can Bay Country Club. He will be covering classic covers.
SATURDAY
Tin Can Bay Country Club
DON'T miss Chisel Revived tribute show from 7:30pm. Tickets are $35 each. You can book them at reception or phone 54864231.
SUNDAY
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
TREAT Dad to cold crafty beer and a sizzling steak at the Gardens this Sunday afternoon when Allan Gumm will be singing from 12-4pm.
