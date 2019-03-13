GIG GUIDE: Chisel fans get prepared for Gympie region show

REUNITED: Cold Chisel tribute act Chisel Revived will be playing at the Tin Can Bay Country Club on Saturday night.

DON'T MISS all the entertainment and LIVE shows this weekend in the Gympie region.

FRIDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

DON'T miss Shane Crang perform from 7-11pm. He has been performing as a soloist and in bands from the age of 16yrs and has appealed to a broad audience in clubs and pubs. There will also be Texas Hold'em poker jackpot from 6pm with a 7pm start. Big cash prizes to be won. and secret player jackpot to qualify for $3000 regionals.

Gympie RSL

FOREST Crump will perform at the main lounge from 7:30-11:30pm. Forest Crump are accomplished singers and musicians and have worked in bands with many of Australia's finest performers over the last twenty years. The music they perform is selected from a list of over 2000 professionally recorded backing tracks augmented by live guitar and vocals to suit each particular venue and event.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

GB Fox will be performing live from 7pm at the Tin Can Bay Country Club. He will be covering classic covers.

SATURDAY

Tin Can Bay Country Club

DON'T miss Chisel Revived tribute show from 7:30pm. Tickets are $35 each. You can book them at reception or phone 54864231.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

TREAT Dad to cold crafty beer and a sizzling steak at the Gardens this Sunday afternoon when Allan Gumm will be singing from 12-4pm.

If you would like your live event listed for free in the gig guide and here online, please send details to community@gympietimes.com by Tuesday.