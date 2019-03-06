GIG GUIDE: All the live music in Gympie region this weekend

DON'T MISS: Sunshine Coast band Annie J and Fusion will be performing on Friday night at the Tin Can Bay Country Club.

THURSDAY

Gympie Civic Centre

DON'T miss the Australian Booty at the Gympie Civic Centre tonight. One of the most critically acclaimed shows in Australia, Australian Booty is a sumptuous hour of jokes, stories, music and dance, performed by Candy B whose performance accolades includes Edinburgh Festival and Total Theatre UK awards. This show creatively and humorously weighs in on navigating the interracial dating scene, Australian identity, Aussie TV and the 'booty myth.' Australian Booty will make its Gympie region debut at 7.30pm in the Heritage Theatre, Gympie Civic Centre. Tickets are available through Qtix at https://www.qtix.com.au/gcc/event/gcc_aus_booty_19.aspx. Adults cost $36 and concession card holders cost $26.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

MAKE sure your night is free with Purple Martini Duo performing at the Gympie RSL from 7:30-11:30pm at the Main Lounge. With over thirty years of combined experience, this band will provide the pizzazz you have been looking for.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

TONIGHT Tony Boyd will be presenting you live music from 7-11pm. Specialising in classic pop and rock covers, Tony performs solo shows with a looper, harmonizer pedal and either a drum machine or foot stomp percussion to add to the sound.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

PERFORMING from 7-11pm, Annie J and Fusion is a diverse group of musicians who will mix a bit of funk, rock, RnB Reggae into a unique groove they call fusion. This show is not to be missed.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss Perry'O perform at the main lounge from 7:30-11:30pm.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

DON'T miss Reverend Billy perform from 6pm. He plays and sings traditional finger picking blues, ragtime, bluegrass, jazz blues and more, in the style of the original blues masters.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

GET ready for Billy Guy from midday. With 35 years of experience in the industry, Billy Guy gives an audience classic covers and songs from past and present that everybody knows the words and can tap along and dance to.