GIG GUIDE: 7 live shows you don’t want to miss in the Gympie region
TONIGHT
Mt Pleasant Hotel
DON’T miss out on a great night at the Mt Pleasant Hotel for a game of Texas Hold’em Poker with registration starting at 6pm for a 7pm start. There will be big cash prizes and a secret player jackpot to qualify for $3000 regionals.
TOMORROW
Mt Pleasant Hotel
BROTHER Phoenix will be providing tonight’s music from 7-11pm.
Gympie RSL
DON’T miss the Whiskey Mountain Boys perform at 7.30-11.30pm at the Gympie RSL. They’re a band performing their own Hillbilly Thumping version of well-known party songs.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
THE Naturals duo will be performing from 7.30-11.30pm at the RSL. They sound like a full band as they use the latest drum machine technology, combined with live bass guitar and live electric guitar, along with Tony’s amazing lead vocals and Leroy’s vocal harmonies. Audience participation is a must with this duo. From David Bowie to Bruno Mars, from Roy Orbison to Ed Sheeran and Johnny Cash to Justin Timberlake and the best most popular current artists!
Tony and Leroy have an impressive song list full of classics sing along songs and the best top 20 Hits that are sure to keep you on the dance floor.
Tin Can Bay Country Club
GB FOX will be performing live from 6pm covering classic covers tasty originals at the Tin Can Bay Country Club.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
ENJOY a beer while listening to Cool Lulu from 1pm. Don’t miss a game of pool, free nibbles and a raffle draw all in the afternoon.
Rainbow Beach Sports Club
DON’T miss Destiny’s Plan Duo perform at the members Christmas party from 5.30pm in the main bar. Santa will also be visiting from 5pm. The night will feature members draws, raffles, food and heaps of family fun. You won’t have to drive as you can hop onto the courtesy bus from 5pm.
If you would like to advise your live gig, send your details to community@gympietimes.com