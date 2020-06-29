Gift wrapper, oil leak catcher, councillor farewells print

Cr Bob Fredman reads the last edition of The Gympie Times at the Jones Hill store after turning up there at the crack of dawn to be the first to buy a paper.

Cr Bob Fredman reads the last edition of The Gympie Times at the Jones Hill store after turning up there at the crack of dawn to be the first to buy a paper.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank you Gympie Times print edition

IN THE early days, you were my alarm clock. Every morning the thud of you landing on our driveway used to wake me up.

You were always my wrapping paper for rubbish until single use plastic bags were invented.

Then you were my fish and chip wrapper until the authorities made the fisho use white paper.

You were always there on the table at smoko time. Your headline, for all to see, was often the conversation starter.

Maria Townsend-Webb, Debbie Fredman and Jo Dargusch-Haig read the final edition of The Gympie Times print at Farmer and Sun on Saturday morning.

Later you were great for putting under my car to catch oil leaks. Saturdays was best because it was thicker.

Over the years your scrunched up pages were the way I started the fire in our wood heater. I suppose they’ll soon ban matches anyway.

And all through this time your pictures or stories about my family were cut out and put in to the family album. Now I will have to print off these pictures, and as usual I’ll be out of printer ink.

But all things must pass.

Thank you and goodbye, I will miss you.

Bob Fredman, Gympie Regional councillor