Gift from above saves Woolooga rosella festival

FLAVOUR FEST: Greg Petersen says the rain came at just the right time to save not only his rosella crop but next month's rosella festival.

DROUGHT-breaking rains have proven a God-send and put things back on track for Woolooga farmers Greg, CC (Cecelia) and Joe Petersen.

Well-known to travellers along the Woolooga to Tiaro road and to the many regulars at the annual Rosella Festival, the Petersen farm had run out of water for irrigating crops.

"Rosellas are pretty tough,” CC said. "But the heat and the dry really reduced production and we lost about 300 plants.”

Pink boots Just a little bit of water in the dam.

She said compared to this period last year, the crop was down about 80%.

"We had a bit of rain earlier in March, and with the latest you can see the rosellas respond,” she said.

Cecelia Peterseb with the first bit of run off.

"The few fruit we were picking we kept for our own sales and had a lot of trouble with fresh wholesale orders.”

CC said the farm was a dust bowl and they were starting to wonder about the Rosella Festival planned for mid-May.

"We had a discussion and decided to go ahead,” she said. "It would give people a chance to see both sides of farming, when things are going well - last year - and when not.”

CC said they were delighted with the "beautiful, steady rain”, which was enough to get good run-off into dams, but not torrential to cause erosion.

Greg Petersen, dog, full dam and green grass.

"The festival now is looking pretty good,” she said.

"The water lets us put in the other crops we grow for roadside or specialised markets.

"We can be confident that we have water for the rest of the year.”

CC said farm diversification into processing and preserving rosellas in a good season had meant that most sales could continue.

"You have to diversify, and being able to preserve a good crop in jams etc means another income stream,” she said.

"If we could have ordered the rain, it came pretty much as we would have wanted.”