GIDDY UP: Bumper crowd expect for Gympie’s last race day

HORSE RACING: The Gympie Turf Club is expecting a bumper crowd today for the RSLA Digger’s Cup Day.

It is the last race day of the year and the mega car prize giveaway is draw will see one racegoer going home with a brand-new car.

“It will be a great day and the weather will be reasonably warm but hopefully there is a breeze and it is pleasant,” treasurer Don Arthur said.

“There are around 8000 entries for the car so we are anticipating a huge crowd.”

Decent race fields should have a few punters backing a winner.

“The fields are not too bad they are not quite as good as they were at the Gympie Cup but we cannot expect them to always be like that but they are good.”

Two of the races are in memory of Gympie soldiers – Ashley Birt and Dennis W Neal.

“Unfortunately they both lost their lives serving their country,” Gympie RSL sub-branch president Martin Muller said.

“Mr Dennis Neal was deployed to Vietnam almost 50 years ago and was there 12 days and we honour his family this year in the fourth race and we are fortunate to have his brother present the trophy.

“The RSL is about honouring the fallen and supporting those that continue to serve or have served.

For racegoers not looking to place a bet the Fashions of the Field will be on the stage and there will be the after-party after the last race.

Gates will open from 11am and the first race 1.30pm.