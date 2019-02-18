Giant waves to lash Cooloola Coast

HUGE WAVES: Massive waves to lash Double Island Point as TC Oma makes its way to Queensland coastline.

FROM the Cooloola Coast right through to the Sunshine Coast, conditions never seen before are expected as Tropical Cyclone Oma combines with a king tide to produce up to four metre swells.

Category 3 Oma is currently lurking around Vanuatu and is slowly but steadily moving towards Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology does not predict it will hit Queensland, instead move towards New Zealand, however, it will bring plenty of "energy.”

Forecaster David Crock said it was quite "uncommon” for an abnormally high tide to mix with a cyclone.

"From today we have a hazardous warning from Double Island Point right through to Fraser Island,” Mr Crock said.

"We can expect a really big swell from 2-3m, but when the wind picks up, it will be rough.

The Coast expects gale force winds on Friday.

Mr Crock stressed that due to the large waves being generated quite far off shore, stormy, cyclonic weather is not expected.

"People tend to hear about a cyclone and think it will be crazy winds and trees down. We don't expect that,” he said.

"But to have a cyclone come down this far is not unheard of, but certainly uncommon.”

Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) is advising beach-goers to stay out of the water this week, with dangerous surf conditions predicted from Fraser Island down to Coolangatta.

SLSQ Lifesaving Operations Coordinator Jason Argent warned of waves ranging from four to six metres down the coast from Fraser to the Queensland border.

"Powerful conditions will make the ocean challenging, even for experienced swimmers or surfers,” Mr Argent said.

"Beach closures are likely to occur down the coast. Adhere to all safety messaging and talk to your local lifeguard if you're uncertain about conditions and would like further advice.

"While it is likely to be sunny and that would normally be conducive to a day at the beach, if the red and yellow flags aren't up, head to your local pool instead.”

Mr Argent said conditions were likely to peak on Friday and continue over the weekend.

"Even if you aren't planning on going in the water, you'll need to remain vigilant as beach erosion and coastal inundation is anticipated due to the significant wave heights. Abnormally high tides are also expected,” he said.

"Spring tides generally involve the greatest movement of water - which means our lifeguards and lifesavers are kept very busy as more swimmers find themselves in dangerous situations.

"Conditions can be much worse than they look. If a beach has been closed, it has been assessed as unsafe and you should not go in the water.

"By entering the water you are not only putting your life at risk, but the potentially that of others who may be required to rescue you.”

SLSQ will continue to provide updates on surf conditions throughout the week.