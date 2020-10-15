Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Giant turtle washes up on Gold Coast beach

by Kyle Wisniewski, Chantay Logan
15th Oct 2020 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A GIANT leatherback turtle has washed up on Mermaid Beach

Mermaid Beach resident Narelle Bouveng brought eight-year-old daughter, Tiah, a marine conservationist in the making, down to the beach on Thursday morning to see the endangered sea creature.

 

A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng
A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng

 

"She thought it was very sad to see a turtle deceased and she'd rather it was out there swimming, but also pretty cool to see one of the most endangered turtles," she said.

"She thought she'd never get to see a leatherback in the wild."

 

Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.
Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.

 

Mrs Bouveng said she overheard authorities commenting on how rare a sight it was and an opportunity for further study.

"Apparently there had been one released from the drumlines earlier - they're not sure it's the same one they but kind of have a suspicion it could be," she said.

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Giant turtle washes up on Coast beach

beach editors picks gold coast mermaid beach turtle wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Gympie Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Gympie Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Baby cries in court as mum sentenced for assault

        Premium Content Baby cries in court as mum sentenced for assault

        News A single mum who assaulted a man she thought had touched her son in a Gympie...

        New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Premium Content New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Property Queenslanders snap up grants as house sales boom