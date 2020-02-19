Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEAST
BEAST
Weather

Giant hail, intense rain as storms threaten SE QLD

by John Farmer
19th Feb 2020 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARTS of southeast Queensland could this afternoon be pummelled by destructive storms producing giant hail, damaging winds and intense rain.

A thunderstorm warning has been activated for large parts of the state, with the most severe expected in the eastern Darling Downs and Granite Belt this afternoon, and in the southeast tonight.

 

Destruction caused by a storm that smashed into Sydney overnight. Picture: Steven Saphore
Destruction caused by a storm that smashed into Sydney overnight. Picture: Steven Saphore

The Bureau of Meteorology warns of the risk of "isolated very dangerous storms".

South Brisbane Storms says there is the potential for supercell storms, with southeast Queensland to be hit by the same weather system that caused freak storms across New South Wales late yesterday.

"All modes of severe weather are possible with storms today, in particular large and possibly damaging hail and potentially destructive wind gusts given the shear in play," the storm chasers declare on their Facebook page.

"A few supercells wouldn't be out of the question either, particularly in areas south and west of Brisbane but at some stage it may be likely that storms will merge into a severe line and move through later this afternoon or evening."

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunt gang over Valentine’s Day heist at Gympie club

        premium_icon Police hunt gang over Valentine’s Day heist at Gympie club

        News Multiple offenders smashed their way into a Gympie club and filled their backpacks with booze.

        Unknown hero pulls toddler from burning house

        premium_icon Unknown hero pulls toddler from burning house

        News Sleeping mother and children escape firey inferno with help of Good Samaritan as...

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        $37 million, 95 jobs upgrading Wide Bay services

        premium_icon $37 million, 95 jobs upgrading Wide Bay services

        News The project is about meeting the future energy needs of community and industry to...