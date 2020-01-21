Menu
An RV Rally will help Gympie businesses to capitalise on an influx of about 1000 RV enthusiasts.
Giant caravan rally could be huge boost to Gympie businesses

Shelley Strachan
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A PUBLIC information session will be held from 5pm tonight for anyone wanting to learn more about the monster Campervan and Motorhome rally coming to Gympie in September.

Gympie Regional Council will host the rally at the Showgrounds from Sunday, September 27 to Sunday, October 4.

The annual week-long CMCA rallies attract about 1800 club members in more than 850 RVs.

The economic benefits will flow during and after the rally, as many travellers are expected to spend time in the region.

The rally is a unique opportunity for businesses to gain access to a 100 per cent RV customer-based market.

Businesses can register their interest with rally manager Richard Mainey at gympierallymanager@cmca.net.ay or phone 0417 799 264.

Light refreshments will be served at the information session.

