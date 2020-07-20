Maxwell 'had to find three girls a day for Epstein'

Denied bail and condemned to spend months in a New York jail "hellhole" waiting to be tried for sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell has told friends she believes she'll be dead before she goes to trial.

The former girlfriend and "madam" of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has confided to friends that she believes her former paedophile lover Epstein was murdered in his Manhattan prison cell last August.

And she fears she will be next to meet that grisly fate behind bars.

Friends said she hired bodyguards before being arrested after receiving death threats.

The socialite was denied bail on sex trafficking charges and faces a year-long wait inside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre before trial.

A family friend told The Sun On Sunday Maxwell, 58, fears she will be bumped off inside the brutal New York jail which warders describe as a "hellhole".

Another source said: "It's the same as Guantanamo Bay - lights on, noise and constant interruption of sleep".

An inquest ruled that Epstein's death last August at Manhattan's Metropolitan Detention Centre was suicide.

But the 66-year-old was taken off suicide watch before he died despite being injured from either a suicide bid or an attack weeks earlier.

His death by hanging sparked theories he was silenced to stop him selling out paedo friends.

Cameras covering his cell were faulty and guards falsified checks.

Maxwell's friend said: "Everyone's view including Ghislaine's is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested."

The pal was in regular contact with Maxwell at her secret New Hampshire hideaway.

Maxwell denies her charges, and faces up to 35 years in jail if found guilty.

GHISLAINE 'HAD TO FIND THREE GIRLS A DAY FOR EPSTEIN'

Extraordinary new testimony claims that "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell helped to procure up to three girls a day for Jeffrey Epstein's "sexual pleasure".

The new claims by an alleged victim are likely to form an important part of the criminal case against Maxwell.

Annie Farmer says Ms Maxwell ordered her to strip naked at the paedophile financier's remote American ranch before groping her breasts when she was 16.

Ms Farmer claimed the couple "lavished her with gifts" and offered to further her studies as part of a strategy to snare her in their "organised sex-trafficking ring".

Annie Farmer. Picture: Getty

The revelations emerged at the weekend after Maxwell, 58, was denied bail by a judge in

New York and ordered to spend the next year on remand at one of America's worst jails.

She is due to go on trial in July 2021 on child sex-trafficking and perjury charges, and faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted. Maxwell "vigorously" denies any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Ms Farmer, a psychologist, 41, is believed to be one of three victims - all minors at the time of the alleged offences - on whom US federal prosecutors are relying in their case against Maxwell. One of the girls was only 14.

A six-count indictment, which summarises the charges, identifies Ms Farmer only as "minor victim 2", who was allegedly abused in New Mexico in 1996.

However, she has waived her right to anonymity and last week she pleaded for Maxwell to be kept behind bars in a statement to her bail hearing.

"She was a sexual predator who abused me and countless other children and young women," she told the judge.

Although prosecutors have not revealed her evidence, details of Ms Farmer's alleged ordeal were contained in a civil lawsuit filed in December.

The damages claim, alleging battery and false imprisonment, was made against Maxwell and the estate of Epstein after the wealthy financier killed himself in custody last year as he was awaiting trial for multiple sex offences.

The papers allege that "Maxwell spent years overseeing and managing Epstein's sex-trafficking network … Epstein's preference was to have three different girls a day for his sexual pleasure and Maxwell was in charge of ­recruiting the girls".

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in this New Hampshire property. Picture: Supplied

In 1995, Ms Farmer's older sister, Maria, was recruited to work for Epstein's New York household. During this time, Maria noticed Ms Maxwell, Epstein's then girlfriend, spotting girls and talking to them outside the Manhattan property. "Maxwell would leave the mansion claiming she had 'to go get girls for Jeffrey'," the lawsuit claims.

When Epstein discovered Maria had a younger sister, he persuaded her to bring Annie to New York from the family home in Arizona. During this visit, Ms Farmer alleges Epstein sat between the two sisters at a cinema and fondled her.

It is claimed the financier later invited the younger sibling to his 4050ha ranch in New Mexico, telling Ms Farmer's mother he had organised an educational gathering for high school students. "He explained that Maxwell would be a host or chaperone for Annie at the event," the court papers say.

The couple allegedly paid for Annie to fly to the remote Zorro ranch in spring 1996, but she arrived to discover there were no other students.

Upon returning to the ranch, Maxwell allegedly directed Annie to take off her clothes and lay on a massage table, where she touched intimate parts of Annie's body against her will for Maxwell's sexual benefit and Epstein's.

Lawyer David Boies and Annie Farmer. Picture: Getty

"Maxwell exposed Annie's breasts and groped her," the pap­ers say. The next morning, Epstein visited Ms Farmer in her room, got into bed demanding a "cuddle" and sexually assaulted her.

Ms Farmer's lawyers say she decided to go public with her allegations only after Epstein's suicide because she feared retaliation.

On Saturday, it was claimed Ms Maxwell kept a "sex swing" and would hang upside down "like a bat" on another device in an ­attempt to look younger.

EPSTEIN BOASTED ABOUT 'FLYING TO MOSCOW TO VISIT PUTIN'

A new investigation claims Jeffrey Esptein bragged about flying to Moscow to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Journalist Edward Jay Epstein (no relation to the deceased paedophile) made the revelations as part of his investigation into how the financier made his millions.

The journalist first met Epstein in 1988 and said while he was "charming", he seemed to lack the firecracker star power that true Wall Street superstars oozed.

And after the sex-offender was found dead in jail in 2019, the head of his $A800 million hedge-fund hinted his bank balance was just the "tip of the iceberg".

Journalist Mr Epstein explains he never saw the paedophile seal a single business deal, despite his notorious wealth.

Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein bragged he’d hung out with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Picture: Supplied

He wrote in the Mail on Sunday: "Everything about Epstein was a con. I never thought: 'Here's an honest guy.'"

Mr Epstein explains how the financier tried to fob him off with a fake first-class plane ticket - which was immediately sniffed out at the check-in desk.

He also wondered whether Jeffrey Epstein was implicated in the "shady business" of hiding money in offshore tax havens.

He continued: "I was becoming increasingly wary that Epstein was a scam artist and I described the barely legal form of insider trading in which he was clearly involved (in my column). Epstein was livid and broke off all contact."

After the pair stopped talking, journalist Mr Epstein remained enthralled by Jeffrey Epstein's bizarrely glamorous lifestyle, rubbing shoulders with royalty, the super-rich and a seemingly endless stream of "the most beautiful women I had ever seen in my life".

The journalist claims Jeffrey Epstein got back in touch with him after a frosty 24-year silence, to discuss the book Lolita - a controversial novel which sees an adult man become sexually obsessed with a 12-year-old girl.

The journalist agreed to meet to discuss the book - but says he really went to find out how Jeffrey Epstein made his millions.

He claims when they met, the walls were adorned with photos of Jeffrey Epstein with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Emirate Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, who the financier suggested some were clients.

Mr Epstein writes he then asked: "'What about Russia? Any clients there?'"

He claims the sex-offender then "shrugged and said he often flew to Moscow to see Vladimir Putin".

Mr Epstein continues: "I found this hard to swallow. It was implausible that such powerful world leaders would trust the management of their personal funds to a convicted sex offender."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his daughter Maria Putin. Picture: AP

At this point, the financier had already served a 13-month sentence after pleading guilty to soliciting underrage girls in Florida.

But, journalist Mr Epstein concludes: "It cannot be excluded that Epstein was actually telling the truth when he had said rich and powerful people found reason to consign funds to him."

He adds: "Perhaps the mystery of Epstein's fortune is not how he made his millions, but to whom the money ultimately belongs."

It's widely believed the only person who can answer any of the hundreds of mysteries surrounding Epstein is his one-time girlfriend and accused conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The socialite and daughter of Mirror Group mogul Robert Maxwell was arrested at the beginning of this month and faces charges of perjury and child-sex trafficking.

She faces 35 years in prison if convicted, and rigorously denies any wrongdoing, pleading not-guilty.

A wealth of separate theories about the millionaire and his socialite friend have cropped up in the wake of the sickening allegations, including once possible theory Epstein "bankrolled" Maxwell's dad.

The world waits to hear what secrets Ghislaine Maxwell will reveal about the twisted world of Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Ghislaine believes Epstein was murdered, fears same fate