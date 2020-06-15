Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie residents were forced to sleep through the warmest night in 30 years.
Gympie residents were forced to sleep through the warmest night in 30 years.
News

Getting warmer: Gympie gets hottest night in 30 years

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
15th Jun 2020 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WINTER blankets were thrown to the floor on Saturday night as the region endure the warmest night in 33 years – followed by the wettest day in three months.

Saturday’s overnight temperature slipped to a balmy 18.6 degrees, 10 degrees above the June average.

It was the highest overnight temperature since the mercury hit 19 on June, 5 1988.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The warmest June night on record remains 21.5 degrees, on June 29, 1966.

The weekend weather fun did not stop there.

Sunday was the region’s wettest day since March.
Sunday was the region’s wettest day since March.

Gympie’s June rainfall total doubled on Sunday thanks to 26mm dropping on the region yesterday.

It brought the month’s total to 52mm, making it the wettest month since March – which also happened to be the last time more than 26mm fell in one day.

Goomboorian was the region’s wet weather winner with 40mm falling.

Cooroy (33mm), Glenwood (22mm) Pomona (22mm) and Cedar Pocket (20mm) were also given a soaking.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said despite these two weather events happening on the weekend, there was no clear connection.

A total of 26mm fell on Gympie on Sunday.
A total of 26mm fell on Gympie on Sunday.

Ms Hoff said the warm night was cause by an “insulation blanket” of humid air coming in from over the ocean with nothing to clear it out.

Overnight temperatures would “gradually return to what we’re used to”, she said, although they would continue to hover slightly above average.

Gympie’s minimum temperatures will continue to sit about 11-12 degrees until Saturday night, when the minimum sinks to 9 degrees.

Daytime temperatures will hover around 23-24 degrees until the end of the week.

Except for the occasional shower, no more rain is on the horizon.

above average temperatures gympie weather rain rainfall weather
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight, with the State Government moving to ease ‘heartbreaking’ restrictions on funerals.

        • 15th Jun 2020 9:19 AM
        Call for boat shed 'monstrosity' to be rejected

        premium_icon Call for boat shed 'monstrosity' to be rejected

        Council News Resident urges council to reject Munna Point boating, fisheries site

        11 people to face Gympie court today

        premium_icon 11 people to face Gympie court today

        News The courts continue their climb back to normal operations

        Highway mayhem as rollover closes road

        premium_icon Highway mayhem as rollover closes road

        Breaking Man in his 60s injured in single-vehicle rollover on Bruce Highway