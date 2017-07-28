Getting us all up to speed on the nbn - a bit late

THERE can be no doubting nor exaggerating the incredible level of confusion and frustration out there when it comes to the NBN.

Indeed, it seems strange to say NBN without inserting some sort of expletive before it, so often has it been expressed that way since the great roll-out began.

Connectivity issues, speeds that never looked like living up to the promise, not really knowing who to blame or turn to (the NBN or your service provider), slow responses and confusing answers.

Nothing about it has been easy for a great many people, especially those of us of a certain vintage to whom the challenges of technology are enough to make you tear your hair out and yearn for a simple but reliable stone tablet and chisel.

Local businesses have lost thousands of dollars waiting for connection issues to be resolved. The national blood pressure is through the roof.

Never before has an undertaking of such scale, involving so much money and impacting so many people been explained so poorly.

Now, in the face of massive criticism, the NBN is rolling out an education program it hopes will answer everyone's questions and get us all "up to speed on broadband”. It's a complex issue, but let's hope we can all soon understand the whole thing better.