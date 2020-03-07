Getting truth in elections harder than finding Wally

Finding Wally is an easier task than figuring out what’s true in candidates claims.

Finding Wally is an easier task than figuring out what’s true in candidates claims.

LIFE is full of choices.

And Gympie has one to make. Election season is in full swing, and voters now have the fun of finding the truth in the tsunami of spin headed its way.

Take the region’s dropped unemployment rate.

No doubt many incumbent councillors will point to this as an argument for their re-election.

It may be true.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS

But no doubt Llew O’Brien will point to it at the next federal election, too? So how much of it is due to him? Or Tony Perrett, or the State Government? How much can you attribute to them? All? None?

Everyone wants a seat here.

And let’s not forget this shift coincides with the Sunny Coast’s extraordinary boom. Can anyone prove the jobs jump wasn’t already going to happen, and the politicians were just along for the ride?

And while we’re here, does any have more right than Glen Hartwig who had the economic development portfolio for the whole term?

Of course, some no doubt feel Hartwig’s outspoken and controversial term has been more of a drag than a help, and the economy has grown despite his work. But if that’s the case, where does this leave others?

Remember- it’s four years until you get to vote again.

Who’s to say the region’s roads haven’t improved despite Bob Leitch’s term? Or the parks and open spaces aren’t greener and more … well, open despite Bob Fredman’s performance?

Like I said, there’s a lot of distraction to sift through if you hope to find Wally.

And you may need to think about whether anyone is actively looking for him, too.

One incumbent this week said councillors must have all the information to make decisions.

Makes sense.

Yet we’ve seen some willingly vote against being given information the public has a clear right to know, let alone councillors.

About $70,000 per year is a lot to pay someone to stick their head in the sand. If that’s what you want, isn’t it much cheaper to just buy an ostrich?

Remember – it’s four years until you get your next vote.