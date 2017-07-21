Getting married again was the best anniversary party

I STILL DO: Kylie and Grant Best after renewing their wedding vows.

KYLIE and Grant Best celebrated their 10th anniversary the best way they could.

They got married again.

The wedding was held on the 18th tee at the Gympie Pines Golf Course -which was a pretty handy location, as it turned out.

"We bought one of the golf villas, so it wasn't far to go home.

"We held the reception at the golf club and got home on a golf buggy."

And the wedding was definitely an all-Gympie occasion.

"Being a Gympie girl myself, I like to support other small businesses," she said, explaining that she and Grant own the Welcome Home Rentals property management business.

"Karinya Florist did the flowers and they were absolutely beautiful.

"Heaven Leigh Cupcakes made the cake," she said.

And that too requires some explanation - the cake was made of cupcakes.

No knives needed and no need to puzzle over how many slices you need.

"It was absolutely gorgeous," she said.

"We had 43 people there, just family and closest friends. We kept it simple. The wedding dress was straight forward and we bought it at a little pop-up shop in Goldfields six weeks before the wedding.

"And all proceeds from the sale went to charity.

"It was a very simple A-line strapless dress with just enough bling to make it me."

The wedding took place on the 10th anniversary of the couple's first wedding ceremony, or as near as could be arranged.

"It was just after the anniversary, to make it the right day of the week.

"So it was on July 8 rather than July 7, which was the anniversary.

"We thought it wouldn't hurt to change it by one day."

The only difficulty might be that Grant now has two anniversaries to remember.

And the celebrations have to last at least two days.

"It was a renewal, but we celebrated it with different vows.

"The whole thing was as incredible and beautiful and funny as it was 10 years ago," she said.

One highlight was their specially modified wedding song. "I rewrote the words to Stitches, by Sean Mendez and made it my song.

"And I finally got my one carat diamond solitaire ring.

"I've been bugging him for one of those for years."