Getting into our big day and talking the issues

"HARD working Aussie locals” will make Australia Day the event we all look forward to, according to Gympie region's official representatives in Brisbane and Canberra.

Gympie state MP Tony Perrett said the day was an occasion to "loudly demonstrate our national pride” and to celebrate "our diversity, inclusiveness and tolerance”.

He also said it was a time to embrace our history, "warts and all”.

Those "warts” include the nation's Aboriginal history and he said this needed to be acknowledged, rather than have the nation run away from its past.

State Opposition leader Deb Frecklington, whose Nanango electorate includes much of Gympie region's western districts, says the vote is well and truly in on that issue.

She said the people of her electorate's "extensive indigenous communities”, were telling her changing the date was not going to help.

"We need to be looking out for and helping our indigenous men and women out there in our community,” she said.

"What we need to do is invest more in these communities and help them get into work, get their kids to school and, like all of us, pay our electricity bill,” Ms Frecklington said.

Federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says it is a time to get together with friends and family and "celebrate our strong, diverse community”.

"I believe we in Wide Bay lie in one of the most beautiful parts of our country.

"Thanks to the sacrifices and work of those who have gone before, Australia is one of the safest, most economically stable countries in the world, with many opportunities ahead.”

And he puts that down to qualities about which we are entitled to congratulate each other - those quintessential Aussie attributes of courage, tenacity, mateship and an unwavering optimism.

"As Australians, we know that this country is what we make it.

"The Australian spirit is known for its inclusiveness, compassion and sheer hard work,” Mr O'Brien said.

Mr Perrett's strong criticisms of moves to change the date included what he said was a defence of history.

He said calls were based on "juvenile nonsense that somehow fiddling with the dates on a calendar we will fix the problems of indigenous Australians.

"On what parallel universe do you have to live to think that we will make our society more tolerant and inclusive by dividing our community and trashing our history?” Mr Perrett asked yesterday.