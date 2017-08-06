Getting fired up at rule- flouters

ONE only has to look back at the weather across the region last fire season to see how just how dangerous the conditions became.

With a lack of rainfall following Cyclone Debbie, our rural firefighters are attempting to control the problem of unregistered fires before it is too late.

"In July this year, we had double the number of unpermitted fires that we did at the same time last year,” Inspector Konrad Sawczynski said.

"We are trying to get a message to the community, the fire service is out there to protect them and look after the community as a whole,” Insp Sawczynski said.

He is responsible for a wide area, including Hervey Bay, Maryborough and the Gympie Region.

He said while most people followed the rules and sought permits for their fires, the few who didn't ran the risk of dangerous consequences.

"Unfortunately, in the Gympie and Fraser Coast area, we have particular people who decide they aren't required to go and get a permit,” he said.

"As a result of that, we've had several responses to those properties in the past.”

A closer look at the statistics of the 2016 fire season show the severity of the problem, with fire- fighting resources often stretched beyond breaking point.

"Just to give you an idea,” Mr Sawczynski said, "during the fire season last year we had 198 days straight of fire fighting efforts.”

"On average we had 10.8 fires per day.”

215 of those fires were classified as "long duration”, meaning they burned for more than five days.

With dry conditions already, an unnecessary call-out is the last thing local firefighters want.

"All people have to do is contact their local fire warden and get a free permit,” Mr Sawczynski said.

"The advantage of that is they can provide vital information on when and where to burn.”

To find your nearest warden, head to ruralfire.qld.gov.au