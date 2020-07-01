Get your fix of daily interactive crosswords and Sudoku

Puzzles page as the link appears on the home page of The Gympie Times website

Puzzles page as the link appears on the home page of The Gympie Times website

ONE of the most loved things for many people about the daily newspaper experience is doing the crosswords and puzzles.

CLICK HERE: For today’s crossword and sudoku puzzles

For some time now that experience can be had on The Gympie Times website. When you open the home page all you need to do is scroll down a little way and you will see it.

Each day, The Gympie Times website hosts a new national crossword and Sudoku puzzle. They are interactive, meaning you can enter words and numbers onscreen.

Puzzles page on The Gympie Times website

It’s another reason to sign up and enjoy our very limited time offer of a two-month free trial, or a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tablet.

Click here for more details or call 1300 361 604.

As well as great coverage of local news, all the big national stories and the best of sport, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion, your subscription gives you access to major sites like The Courier-Mail, the Daily Telegraph, the Herald Sun as well as regional titles from the Cairns Post to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

TODAY’S TOP GYMPIE REGION STORIES:

Grub who abused his mum says he is Gympie’s Chopper Read

The comment that stopped Glen Hartwig in his tracks

These 19 people are wanted for questioning over crimes committed in the Gympie region

Gympie doctor and ex-councillor shuts down FB page after offensive cartoon

Police are searching for these 5 people out of 19 who are wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes that date back to last year.

Of course, puzzles are not only a great way to pass the time but they can be a fun activity for the whole family.

It’s also a top way to learn words, improve memory and brain function.

CLICK HERE: The Gympie Times also continues to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our website

Puzzles page as the link appears on the home page of The Gympie Times website

There’s plenty of research which has uncovered the positive effects of doing puzzles regularly, including improving functions in patients with early dementia. Doing them with a friend or family member encourages collaboration and communication, not to mention being lots of fun.

Through crosswords, you are learning new words all the time.

Our puzzles can be done on both your desktop computer or mobile device, whether your smartphone or tablet.

Crosswords and Sudoko can be found at our new games hub at gympietimes.com.au/lifestyle/games/

You can also find them through the ‘burger’ menu via our lifestyle section. Readers who go to the home page regularly will see a crossword panel in the Subscriber Only section, which will take you direct to the puzzles daily.

We’re for you, and for your entertainment.