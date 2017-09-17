Get the umbrellas ready, there's rain on the way

Get the umbrellas ready, the experts say there's rain on the way.

Get the umbrellas ready, the experts say there's rain on the way. Gregor Kervina

THE good news is it's going to rain - you can just about bet your house on it.

The bad news is it probably won't be until next week and no-one can guarantee how much we'll get.

As the prolonged spell of dry weather continued and council made emergency supplies available for people living on tankwater, Weatherzone meteorologist Graeme Brittain had some gopd news.

"There's a pretty good chance of rain in south-east Queensland at last," he said, clearly happy to have some good news for a change.

"It looks like you'll get rain later in the week, maybe Wednesday, Thursday and Friday."

It seems a low pressure trough is finally due to move into the region and have an impact on the high pressure system which has kept the rain away for so many weeks.

That will mean an excellent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The big question then is "how much rain?"

"That depends on how things change between now and then," Graeme said.

"I can say that it is more likely than not that you will get rain but if it's passing showers, you might only get 5-10mm.

"If it's some decent storms, anything is possible. It could be 10-20mm in localised falls."

Weatherzone's website has a 40% chance of rain in the area on Wednesday, 30% on Thursday and 50% Friday.

It will make a welcome change after a month which has seen just 1.6mm of rain fall in 16 days - all of it on September 5.

The long-term average for September is 63.5mm, with the heaviest falls of 249.8mm recorded in 2007.

The driest September on record was in 2000 when just 0.8mm was recorded.

Graeme said the longer-term outlook was more promising, with a good chance of "closer to average" falls for the region in October and November.