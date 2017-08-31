Get the inside knowledge on springtime fishing

GOTCHA: Allison Macdonald caught this beautiful yellowbelly or Golden Perch with a Smak lure last Sunday in the Mary River at Tiaro.

Offshore

WE will start to see a change between the main winter and summer species from now on. Hope all the fathers have a fantastic day on Sunday. Looks like reasonable conditions today for the first day of spring with winds south to southeasterly 10 to 15 knots and seas one to 1.5 metres, decreasing to one metre around midday. Conditions will be even better tomorrow with winds variable about 10 knots and seas below one metre.

Also for Father's Day on Sunday there will be warm and sunny conditions and winds will be okay for most of the day possibly increasing later in the afternoon. It will be worth trying North Reef for good gold spot cod, snapper, pearl perch and gold band snapper as well as cobia, moses perch and grass sweetlip. Snapper, tusk fish, coral trout and maori cod from Sunshine Reef.

School mackerel, cobia and tailor from Halls Reef. Snapper, cobia and sweetlip on the close reefs off Coolum. School and spotty mackerel on the close reefs between Caloundra and Coolum.

Wild Thing 2 fished The Banks where they caught gold spot wrasse, pearl perch, snapper, amberjack, jewfish, venus tusk fish and yellowtail kingfish. Snapper, sweetlip and moses perch from the Blinker. Snapper, Maori cod and tusk fish from Murphy's Reef. Snapper from the NW fairway beacon, brays rock and the coffee rock off the tip of Bribie.

Matthew Planck with a couple of nice whiting around 36cm taken up river around the Bli Bli Islands. Contributed

Out from Hervey Bay catch blackall, pan size snapper, cod, scarlet sea perch on the inshore reefs along with school mackerel, cod and trevally off Gatakers Bay. The southern and northern gutter have had the odd coral trout, red emperor, mangrove jack, cod, sweetlip, tusk fish and nannygai. Snapper, trevally tusk fish and coral trout from Roy Rufus. School mackerel from the mouth of the Burrum and river heads.

Snapper, school mackerel and trevally off Burrum Heads at the 8 mile, 6 mile Arch Cliffs, 25 fathom hole and Wathumba coffee rock patches. School mackerel, long tail tuna and golden trevally in the deeper parts of Platypus Bay around the bait schools. Jew, threadfin salmon and the odd barra from the rocky outcrops, ledges and holes in the straights. Double Island Point closer reefs and about 15nm northeast of Wide Bay Bar have had nannygai, pearl perch and Cobia, tusk fish, good snapper, hussar, moses perch, sweetlip, spangled emperor red emperor, long tail tuna and some big cod.

Estuaries, dams and beaches

Fraser Island: There has been some weed along the beaches making fishing hard but there have been dart, whiting, trevally, bream, dart and a few Spanish mackerel and chopper tailor in the gutters. Please remember, that the annual closed waters area runs between Indian Head and Waddy Point until September 30.

Hervey Bay: Flathead and bream out from Urangan Pier. Long tail tuna from Urangan Pier. Squid around Picnic Island the rock ledges and weed beds. Summer whiting between Shelly Beach and Urangan. A few feisty tarpon, grunter, threadfin salmon, jew and jacks feeding in Burrum and Mary River.

Rainbow Beach: Tailor, rat kingfish, bream and snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point. Spotty mackerel and long tail tuna from the barge crossing channel. Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point. Tailor from Middle rock. Flathead between rainbow and double Island Point.

A few flathead and bream from Carlow Point. Barramundi, jack and cod in Kauri Creek.

Local Dams and Rivers: Lake McDonald has had good schooling bass in the northern facing bays along with Bass and saratoga in the timbers on surface lures. In Borumba Dam yellowbelly are taking lure and bait in the timbers. The odd saratoga and plenty of bass on surface lures.

Quality bass in the timbers as well. Good bass and golden perch in the Mary River and its tributaries.

Noosa: Chopper tailor, whiting and flathead along Teewah stretch. Bream and whiting between Castaways and Sunrise beaches. Quality whiting up to 38 and 40cm on the flats throughout the lower river. Bream, trevally and jacks starting to defend their territory from behind the Sheraton. Big flathead and diamond trevally along Tewantin stretch.

Peter Farrell from the Maroochy RSL Fishing Club weighed in a few good snapper, tusk fish and a nice pearly this week taken out from Noosa. Contributed

Maroochydore: Tailor, and a few whiting and bream in the surf gutter and around the river mouth and in the gutters along North Shore. Good bream with catches in the 30cm range and flathead along Twin Waters stretch, Cotton Tree and in Cornmeal Creek. Flathead in the creeks and Bli Bli stretch. Quality whiting on the run out tide from Chambers Island and Black banks at dawn and dusk. Tailor and jew in the Cod Hole.

Mooloolaba: Bream, whiting and dart in the gutters south of Kawana. Bream, tailor and the odd mackerel from the rock walls. Mangrove jack starting to show up in the canals. Flathead and bream in the La Balsa Sand basin. Still good bream, a few tailor and Trevally around the boat moorings.

Caloundra: Tailor, jew, bream and flathead inside the bar and off the Northern tip of Bribie. Big flathead and a few whiting from Golden Beach. Trevally and the odd jack in Pelican Waters Canal.

Bream, flathead, trevally, there are still the odd luderick being caught and flathead off the boardwalk.

