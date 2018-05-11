Get the Gympie Show in the bag

GRAB BAG: Matthew and Sianna Thompson and Ryan Lee grab their favourite showbags at a past Gympie Show.

SHOW time means show bags and there will be a massive selection available at the Show this year.

Four companies have been contracted to attend the Gympie Show and here is a run down on what some of them will provide.

Gag Magic

GAG Magic will have perennial favourite Bertie Beetle as their most affordable bag. Valued at $2, it will contain five Bertie Beetle chocolates.

They are also the go-to stockists for other confectionery bags from Nestles, Warheads, Sour Blasts and the 150-in-1 Jumbo which will contain 150 lollies and a toy, all for $10.

Other bags will include Brainlicker, Ghost Drops, Army Showbags, Makeup, Puppy Love, Pretty Pony, Dinosaur Rules, Toolman and Masks (animals).

Prices on Gag Magic bags will range from $2 - $25.

Showbag Carousel

SHOWBAG Carousel is a great spot if you're buying for multiple children, with their Cadbury/Confectionery bags valued at $6 each or 2 for $10 or 3 for $15.

Also on offer are the Greatest Showbag and 'idiot showbags' valued at $25.

Each one contains a choice of great novelties and gags and are sure to make for hours of diverting fun.

The novelty bags feature some big names such as Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Pokemon, Hot Wheels, Barbie, TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Shopkins.

Also in this range is PJ Masks, LOL, Unicorn and Girls Only.

The novelty range is available for $28 each.

Showbag Warehouse

THERE is a massive range on offer from Showbag Warehouse with novelty bags priced around $30.

Names in this category include Marvel's Avengers, Disney Princess, Despicable Me 3, Spiderman, Batman, The Wiggles, Cars 3, My Little Pony, Frozen, Trolls, Minnie Mouse and Jurassic World.

There are also FC Barcelona, Army, S.W.A.T., Space Adventures, Ninja, Aussie Firefighters, Live Love Dance, Sprinkles the Unicorn, #Squadgirl, Love to Squish, Slimey and JoJo Siwa bags all providing everything from squishy foam toys, to gooey slime in various colours to superhero costume pieces.

They also have a wide range of confectionery bags but Helen Stewart, spokeswoman for Showbag Warehouse said her most popular sellers are Sprinkles the Unicorn and JoJo Siwa.

Showbags Australia will also have a stand at the Show.

The Gympie Show starts next Thursday, May 17.