A GYMPIE dad who crashed his car while abusing his girlfriend and who punched holes in his parent’s house was using “serious amounts of meth” at the time, a Gympie court has been told.

The 40-year-old man appeared in custody this week as the Gympie Magistrates Court heard the “appalling” offences he had committed against his mother and his partner, who both had domestic violence orders against him.

The court heard that earlier this year the man’s children were in his parent’s custody, and the man and his partner were living in a “separate” part of the house from them.

On April 24, Child Services told the family that if the man and his partner did not leave the property, the children would be placed into care.

The man, then 39, became enraged, and began acting aggressively towards his mother, shouting in her face before punching two holes in the hallway wall.

His mother took the children and fled before reporting him to police, who later spoke to him at the Victory Heights home.

On June 5, the man crashed his car after assaulting his girlfriend while he was driving on the Bruce Highway, again breaching a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man and his partner had been arguing in the Gympie netball court carpark, and as she walked away he got in his car, mounted the kerb and circled her, missing her by 2m.

He then got out and grabbed her by the shirt, and told her to “get the f--- into the car” as the woman dropped to the ground to avoid him before getting in the car and sitting in the back driver’s side seat.

The man then pulled out on to the Bruce Highway and as they continued arguing he turned and grabbed her by the hair while still driving, causing him to crash into a light pole and sign outside the Gympie Bowls Club.

He and the woman fled the scene on foot as onlookers reported the crash, but the man later returned and spoke to police.

He initially denied circling her or grabbing her while driving, and blamed the crash on an airbag spontaneously deploying, before being taken to hospital for his injuries.

The next day he was arrested at Widgee, after police found him hiding in a closet, and has been in custody since, having been denied bail.

The court heard each of the offences were committed while he was on a suspended sentence for a similar attack against his partner, where he had pulled her by the hair and thrown her to the ground during a fight, leaving her with cuts and shoulder pain.

“You’d think if you’re on a suspended sentence for pulling hair and throwing her to the ground you wouldn’t be doing it again,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

The man’s lawyer told the court he had previously been using a “serious” amount of meth, but had stayed clean since being in custody, and hopes to remain sober upon his release.

Mr Callaghan said the man should be ashamed of his “appalling” behaviour.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges of a contravening domestic violence order (aggravated offence) and one charge of common assault domestic violence offence.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of driving with a relevant drug in his saliva while unlicenced or on a provisional licence, one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle and one charge of pawning an item that he did not own.

The court heard the man was still with his partner of five years, who sat crying in the back of the court, and that they shared two children together.

“[Your partner] is in support of you, she’s here today,” Mr Callaghan said.

“Who knows why, but anyway, she’s here.

“Hopefully 146 days in custody have made you reflect.”

Mr Callaghan sentenced the man to 10 months jail for the charges before the court, and ordered the previous the six month suspended sentence be served on top of that, for a 16 month head sentence.

He declared the man’s pre-sentence custody as time served and ordered he be released on immediate parole.

The man was also disqualified from driving or holding a licence for 12 months, and ordered to pay $200 restitution, for the pawning offence, to Cash and Stock Traders Gympie through SPER.