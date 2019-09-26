Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dance
Dance
News

Get the Beat: Full schedule, livestream

25th Sep 2019 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE national hip hop competition, Get the Beat, will be livestreamed from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast to this site from Friday to Tuesday.

It's the first time we've livestreamed dance, but bearing in mind the number of parents who have contacted us about it, we expect to have many sets of interested eyes.

Here's the livestream schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews

Saturday, September 28: 12 & U and Open Age Group acts

Sunday, September 29: 6 & U and 10 & U Group Acts

Monday, September 30: 8 & U and 15 & U Group Acts + Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos

Tuesday, October 1: Mini - Teen Champion Solos

caloundra get the beat livestream sunshine coast

Top Stories

    $65k Christmas tree makes you think council needs to grow up

    premium_icon $65k Christmas tree makes you think council needs to grow up

    News Silly little boys joining gangs, puffing out their chests and playing one-upmanship don't belong in well-paid positions of public service and leadership

    860 jobs to open in $35m project on Gympie region's doorstep

    premium_icon 860 jobs to open in $35m project on Gympie region's doorstep

    News 860 jobs are a step closer as the landing station is completed.

    Jogger’s horrific injuries revealed as police launch appeal

    premium_icon Jogger’s horrific injuries revealed as police launch appeal

    News The man was running along Old Gympie Rd when he was struck from behind by a car and...

    Bolt: Grown-ups must stand up against climate panic

    premium_icon Bolt: Grown-ups must stand up against climate panic

    Opinion This hysteria is unfair and seriously damaging, writes Andrew Bolt.