‘Get stuffed’: Sunrise guest hits out

Former ABC host Emma Alberici has a new gig – advertising insurance on Channel 7. And she’s hitting back at the criticism.

Former ABC journalist Emma Alberici has defended her appearance on Sunrise this morning, during which she plugged insurance company Compare The Market.

The respected former economics correspondent, who was embroiled in an ugly legal battle with the ABC earlier this year, was hired as the chief strategy officer for insurance comparison website Compare the Market (the one with the meerkats) in September.

This morning, she was back on free-to-air screens, appearing on Channel 7's Sunrise with her new company in a segment encouraging Aussies to drive a little further to save money on petrol - and it's certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Would you like to save an extra $150 a year on petrol? @Albericie from Compare The Market says it's as easy as downloading an app and being willing to drive a little further ⛽💰 pic.twitter.com/eYPyRfMs5z — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) December 9, 2020

Flocking to social media, viewers expressed their surprise to see the former Lateline host on commercial television in what appeared to be an infomercial for her company's app.

"Sunrise?? Don't catch racism while you're there," one followers said, referring to the program's stolen generation controversy in 2018.

"Don't sell your integrity which is broadly admired," another said.

"I know you need to pay the bills, but Sunrise? OMG," one more chimed in, while another added: "Not sure this is a good use of your talents?"

Former Lateline host Emma Alberici has had quite the career pivot. Picture: Supplied.

Others criticised her petrol advice: "How much additional pollution and emissions do you create in 4 mins extra worth of driving to save 41c? And what if you told a few hundred thousand people to do the same? And what impacts would that have on additional traffic?"

Defending herself, the journalist lashed out at "trolls", telling them to "lighten up": "Get stuffed Twitter trolls @sam_armytageis my friend & @sunriseon7 is fun tv which we could all use more of. I was on there to let you all know that you can save money by using fuel price apps. This morning I saved 41c by driving a further 4 minutes down the road. Lighten up."

Get stuffed Twitter trolls @sam_armytage is my friend & @sunriseon7 is fun tv which we could all use more of. I was on there to let you all know that you can save money by using fuel price apps. This morning I saved 41c by driving a further 4 minutes down the road. Lighten up pic.twitter.com/g4GM2wtfLX — Emma Alberici (@albericie) December 9, 2020

It comes after Alberici and former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull clashed on Twitter in August following the TV host settling her legal battle with the ABC.

The former chief economics reporter and Lateline host had been at loggerheads with the national broadcaster's management for more than two years after her position was made redundant.

Alberici's lawyers had argued her forced departure after 18 years of service was instead a result of a desire to "get the government off its back" following several complaints from former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who Alberici called a "bully".

Alberici confirmed she had "reached an agreement" with the ABC, concluding that the actions of her former employer had taken an "enormous toll" on her mental health.

At the time, the high-profile journalist shared that it was "too painful" to remain in the public eye following the legal battle.

