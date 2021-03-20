Menu
Wet weather will hit the southeast once again this weekend, with some areas bracing for up to 80mm, while the beaches are set to be hit with 2.5-metre swells.
Get set for wet: 80mm deluge to follow lull

by Shiloh Payne
20th Mar 2021 10:24 AM
The southeast of Queensland is bracing for a croaking wet weekend with rainfall totals expected to reach up to 80mm in some regions.

Bureau of Meteorology's Rosa Hoff said the worst of the weather would hit the coastal fringe across the weekend after a lull in showers yesterday.

"We're going to see a coastal trough redevelop and it's going to be a different system to what we saw last week," she said.

"Over the weekend (the rain) would be at the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast particularly the hinterlands and any exposed or elevated parts of that coastal fringe.

The weather is looking perfect for National frog day. Picture: Jamie Hanson
"For Sunday we're a bit more likely to see a higher rainfall total on the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast just as the trough starts to ease back and retreat from the shore."

The coastal trough would bring falls up to 80mm across the weekend on the Gold Coast, and with a 90 per cent chance of rain the Sunshine Coast could see falls up to 70mm over the two days.

 

 

A swell over 2.5m is expected over the weekend on the southeast coast.

There is a high chance of up to 25mm of rain in Brisbane on Saturday, as well as a chance of a thunderstorm.

Ms Hoff said Monday would see a "lull" in rainfall before the rain started again.

"It will ease back Monday a bit, at which point we will likely see an inland trough move across the southern interior of Queensland early next week which will help to bring a bit more rainfall after another lull in rainfall amounts on Monday."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

