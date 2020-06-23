Get ready to pay more at the tip, Gympie
TRIPS to dump are about to get more expensive with a car load of rubbish to rise to $7.
The new fee is one of several expected to be imposed by Gympie Regional Council as it prepares to set the 2020-21 budget.
The new fees and charges will raise the cost for Gympie region residents dumping general household rubbish by about 27 per cent.
A car load (or 240L-worth) will go from $5.50 to $7 per trip.
A single-axle trailer load will cost $22 (up from $17.50), and a large trailer load will set residents back $47, up from $37.
Those dumping waste from outside the region will be slugged even harder with a car load of rubbish to cost $12 (up from $9) and a single-axle trailer to jump from $28.90 to $38.
Green waste dumping fees will also rise; a car load will cost $4 (from $3.10) while single-and-large trailer loads will only increase minimally, to sit at $12 and $21.
The full suite of fees proposed by the council is expected to raise more than $6.3 million in operating revenue.
These new fees are expected to be approved by the council at Wednesday’s general meeting. They would then come into effect from July 1.