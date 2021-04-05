Menu
‘Movies in the Park’ is coming to Tin Can Bay this week, providing a fun night under the stars for the whole family.
Family Fun

Get ready Tin Can Bay, ‘Movies in the Park’ is coming to you

Kristen Camp
5th Apr 2021 8:48 AM
Gympie Regional Council’s Movies in the Park is coming to Tin Can Bay these school holidays, providing a fun night out for the whole family.

The movie on the big screen will be the action-adventure comedy Sonic the Hedgehog, starring Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden.

The event is co-hosted by Tin Can Bay Lions Club who are providing hotdogs, chips and refreshments from 5pm, with the movie starting at 6pm.

Movies in the Park will be held at the Tin Can Bay Lions Park and is a free, unsupervised, alcohol free event that will be cancelled in unsuitable weather.

Regarding COVID-19, the advice is to stay home if you are unwell or have a cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue or shortness of breath.

Don’t forget to bring along your mask and practice social distancing.

For more information about movies around the region, please contact Gympie Regional Council on 1300 307 800 or check out council’s Movies in the Park page HERE.

