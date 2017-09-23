33°
Get ready to swelter in spring heatwave

You might want to head to the nearest body of water today.
You might want to head to the nearest body of water today. Darryn Smith
Hannah Busch
GET your togs ready south-east Queensland - the Sunshine State is living up to its name today with temperatures set to hit up to 35 in places like Ipswich.

The Sunshine Coast won't swelter quite as much, but it will still hit a high of 31.

Gympie will hit a sweaty 33 degrees and Gayndah is due for a high of 34 degrees.

Coastal areas like Hervey Bay will get some slight reprieve, with a forecast high of only 27 degrees, a temperature Queenslanders are more used to in September.

Toowoomba will see a high of 31 today and 33 tomorrow. 

This weekend's unusual highs are up to 10 degrees higher than September averages.

They're not going anywhere either.  Temperatures into the 30s are forecast for the rest of the weekend and into next week across much of south east Queensland.

Ipswich can expect a high of 37 degrees and a very slim chance of rain on Sunday alongside a UV Index of 9.

There'll be the chance of a thunderstorm on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to keep hitting the mid to high 30s.

You'll want to keep the togs ready for the end of the week too.  In Ipswich, highs of 37 are forecast in Thursday and Friday.

The Sunshine Coast will get just one day below 30 degrees during the week. Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a high of up to 32 on Monday, 31 on Tuesday and 29 on Wednesday.

On Friday though, the Sunny Coast should expect a sweltering 34 degrees with a 5% chance of rain.

Further north will get even higher. Gympie's forecast temperature on Friday is an uncomfortable 38 degrees.  It will hit 33 degrees in Bundaberg on Friday and 34 in Maryborough.

The long heatwave has prompted calls for extreme care.

Queensland Ambulance tweeted its heatwave advice and urged everyone to stay cool and hydrated.

"During a heatwave save your outdoor workouts for early morning or evening & avoid strenuous activity during the middle of the day #QASHotTip," they tweeted.

"Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water: drink regularly during the day to stay hydrated #QASHotTip."

The Animal Welfare League also used social media to remind pet owners to help their furry friends survive the heat.

Access to water and shade were paramount for pet safety, they said.

