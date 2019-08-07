Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Northern Territory’s NT Strike League is here we are livestreaming ten games. Art: Stuart Thornton
The Northern Territory’s NT Strike League is here we are livestreaming ten games. Art: Stuart Thornton
Cricket

DON'T MISS IT: Strike League weekend 2 livestream

7th Aug 2019 3:03 PM

GET ready!

The Hobart Hurricanes are about to set Darwin alight in the NT Strike League this Sunday.

We are exclusively livestreaming 10 matches from the TIO Men's Strike League on.

The first two games were broadcast on Sunday in a competition that holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

WATCH: Weekend 1 of Strike League 

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League.

The two games to be broadcast this Sunday are Hobart Hurricanes vs Northern Tide at 10.30am and Southern Storm vs Hobart Hurricanes at 2.30pm.

Subscribe now for as little as $5* to watch the livestreams. Click here for more information and to sign up.

More Stories

cricket livestream strike league tio men's strike league 2019 watch

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: What's behind Gympie Coffee Club doors

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: What's behind Gympie Coffee Club doors

    News Exclusive look at Gympie Coffee Club before it opens tomorrow

    Meth, pot stash found in rental van drug bust at Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon Meth, pot stash found in rental van drug bust at Tin Can Bay

    News Two people aged between 20 and 25 were busted.

    Smoke alert issued for parts of the Cooloola Coast

    Smoke alert issued for parts of the Cooloola Coast

    News Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads