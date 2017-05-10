19°
News

Get ready for some better looking towns in our region

Shelley Strachan | 10th May 2017 10:06 AM
Tin Can Bay fun in the heat Angie McNamara and Jolian Solomon.
Tin Can Bay fun in the heat Angie McNamara and Jolian Solomon. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COOLOOLA Cove, Goomeri and Tin Can Bay will all get a lift this year from some "facelift” works being done in and around their streets, and once that's finished it will be the turn of Rainbow Beach.

Here's what's happening and where and when.

Cooloola Cove:

A formal pedestrian link will be built between Golden Hind Avenue and Retreat Court, and the pedestrian links and landscaping at the commercial hub on the corner of Nautilus Drive and Queen Elizabeth Drive will be upgraded.

Cooloola Cove in 2016.
Cooloola Cove in 2016. Google Earth Engine

Seating will be installed along the pedestrian and bike path on Queen Elizabeth Drive and Bayside Rd. Work on these project is expected to be completed by this middle of this year.

Goomeri:

Down town Goomeri.
Down town Goomeri. Tanya Easterby

By the end of this year, landscaping and community seating will be installed in the area between Boonara St and the railway corridor fronting Moore St. Short-term RV parking spaces will also be created in that area, and associated vehicle turnaround linking to Perrett St.

Tin Can Bay:

Tin Can Bay.
Tin Can Bay. Contributed

New signs and footpaths and more trees and landscaping improvements will be installed by the end of the year, existing footpaths will be widened and street furniture installed around the retail and commercial hub.

RAINBOW BEACH

The final stage of the Our Towns Sustainable Centres Program will take place at Rainbow Beach.

Rainbow Beach has often been seen as one of the jewels in the Tin Can Bay and Inlet crown. This is both in terms of European and aboriginal history.

The communities and clusters of development made up of the three townships/ communities of Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach sit at land mark location on the inlet and bay.

Rainbow Beach is distinguishable because it has a connection to both the bay and surf ocean, and is both a gateway and crossroads to important regional attributes. Even though it is a former miner's/crown settlement it has developed as a genuine community, and one set in extraordinary natural contexts.

An artist&#39;s impression of the Lawrie Hanson Park at Rainbow Beach.
An artist's impression of the Lawrie Hanson Park at Rainbow Beach. Contributed

Aboriginal history shows that the Inlet and bay were important to Fraser Island peoples and Pipe Clay national park adjacent to Cooloola Cove and Poverty Point near to Rainbow Beach have special association with men's initiation ceremonies.

Pipe Clay's bora ring for the initiation rite; and poverty point for healing and bush medicine. It is evident from middens and local history that Inskip Peninsula (and Rainbow Beach by default), was even then a pathway between two areas i.e. the lands of the uninitiated males and their return to the Island as men.

It is reported that nearly 70,000 tourists visit Rainbow Beach each year, greatly outnumbering the 900 residents.

The Rocks at Rainbow Beach.
The Rocks at Rainbow Beach. Talie Lloyd

It is close to an internationally significant Ramsar site. Rainbow Beach is the bookend to the southern part of the Great Sandy National Park, whilst it is the vanguard to the Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area. It is in effects both a 'crossroads' between conservation and recreation, and a 'gateway' to these important areas of the Great Sandy Region.

There are some existing events in town such as the Anzac Day Parade, Bay to Bay Yacht Race, Rainbow Beach Triathlon, Rainbow Beach/Trail Runs, Rainbow Beach Nippers Carnivals, Pig Day Out and more. Events such as these are important to a regional town with a focus on tourism; they both excite the locals and attract national and possibly international tourists.

Priority actions by Gympie Regional Council, according to its Rainbow Beach concept plan, will be:

1. Increase parking and associated landscape in central area by filling in u-turn areas (some of this work has already commenced). Expected to cost $50-70,000

Redesigning some of the central parking and landscape areas will provide more

car spaces as needed and improve the visual amenity of Rainbow Beach with

additional planting.

2. Additional street tree planting at key locations. Expected to cost $75-100,000

Shade will improve the experience of some existing pathways, and encourage

more walking connections.

3. Create a number of exploratory routes for pedestrian and cyclists. Expected to cost up to $1 million.

Improved pathways to streets will make the town more pedestrian and cycle friendly.

The council will also work with the state government towards providing new helipad facilities.

This is an important safety item, and should be given priority. No location has

been shown at this stage, as State land will be likely to be required and will need to

be selected in consultation and with consideration of access to the beach.

4. Create a parking overflow area for peak times. Expected to cost up to $200,000.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola cove goomeri rainbow beach tin can bay

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Gympie Radiology helping with pain management

Gympie Radiology helping with pain management

Chronic back pain, especially, impacts the lives of millions of Australians each year, affecting their lives daily by limiting their activity.

Plant a Tree day's good works growing in Gympie

COMMUNITY EVENT: Landcare's Jenny Whyte and president Ernie Rider in front of a section of well grown planted trees along the river bank.

Gympie's Plant a Tree day scheduled for June 4

Seminars to help Gympie region farmers grow

FARMING FOCUS: Mary Valley Country Harvest group seminar organiser Elaine Bradley says the two-day event will involve workshops dealing with a whole range of issues from seedling raising, soil fertility, family mental health issues, and marketing.

Workshops to benefit all levels of farming

Get ready for some better looking towns in our region

Tin Can Bay fun in the heat Angie McNamara and Jolian Solomon.

What's happening on the Cooloola Coast and out at Goomeri

Local Partners

'This is huge': Six-lane Bruce Hwy from Coast to Brisbane

BREAKING: A massive $536.4m windfall will deliver a six-lane Bruce Hwy from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast.

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

FIGHT FOR LIFE: Lyme disease sufferer Naomi Robinson with her brother Jye Robinson.

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Plant a Tree day's good works growing in Gympie

COMMUNITY EVENT: Landcare's Jenny Whyte and president Ernie Rider in front of a section of well grown planted trees along the river bank.

Gympie's Plant a Tree day scheduled for June 4

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary May 9-14

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

Convenient and Affordable!

45 Duke St, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the Heart of Gympie just a short stroll to the CBD is this grand hardwood home, renovators and investors take note. This home offers you the perfect...

STUNNING QUALITY FAMILY HOME

15 Hilltop Ave, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Built to exacting standard this home shouts quality from the moment you pull up outside. Situated high on the hill with views out to city lights, this home boasts...

Affordable Family Home

48 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A great high set family home on a large 974sqm block only minutes to main cbd and walking distance to local shop and pub. This affordable property is in a sought...

Brand New Home - Move In Ready!

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.)on the popular east side of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling...

Big Block and Great Views

27 Bomburra Court, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 4 2 3 $495,000

Surrounded by quality homes in a quiet culdesac, this is a great home. Close to the beach and shops, yet situated in a peaceful part of town, you will just love...

LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY

8 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $99,990

This beautiful part of history can be located in the lovely quiet town of Woolooga. Originally the town's CWA hall. This building offers stained wooden...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Eerwah Vale 4562

House 4 1 2 $695,000

Wake up to the most breathtaking views of Mt Cooroy and beyond with so much privacy. So well positioned. Be at Eumundi Markets in 6 minutes, Noosa Main beach in...

VIEWS, SPACE AND CONVENIENCE

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

52 lifestyle dream acres!

1 Tinana Road, Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $329,000

Do something, do nothing stunning 52 acres on the highly sought after Eastern side of Gympie enroute to Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach and just 15 minutes to Gympie...

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!