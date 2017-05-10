Get ready for some better looking towns in our region

Tin Can Bay fun in the heat Angie McNamara and Jolian Solomon.

COOLOOLA Cove, Goomeri and Tin Can Bay will all get a lift this year from some "facelift” works being done in and around their streets, and once that's finished it will be the turn of Rainbow Beach.

Here's what's happening and where and when.

Cooloola Cove:

A formal pedestrian link will be built between Golden Hind Avenue and Retreat Court, and the pedestrian links and landscaping at the commercial hub on the corner of Nautilus Drive and Queen Elizabeth Drive will be upgraded.

Cooloola Cove in 2016. Google Earth Engine

Seating will be installed along the pedestrian and bike path on Queen Elizabeth Drive and Bayside Rd. Work on these project is expected to be completed by this middle of this year.

Goomeri:

Down town Goomeri. Tanya Easterby

By the end of this year, landscaping and community seating will be installed in the area between Boonara St and the railway corridor fronting Moore St. Short-term RV parking spaces will also be created in that area, and associated vehicle turnaround linking to Perrett St.

Tin Can Bay:

Tin Can Bay. Contributed

New signs and footpaths and more trees and landscaping improvements will be installed by the end of the year, existing footpaths will be widened and street furniture installed around the retail and commercial hub.

RAINBOW BEACH

The final stage of the Our Towns Sustainable Centres Program will take place at Rainbow Beach.

Rainbow Beach has often been seen as one of the jewels in the Tin Can Bay and Inlet crown. This is both in terms of European and aboriginal history.

The communities and clusters of development made up of the three townships/ communities of Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach sit at land mark location on the inlet and bay.

Rainbow Beach is distinguishable because it has a connection to both the bay and surf ocean, and is both a gateway and crossroads to important regional attributes. Even though it is a former miner's/crown settlement it has developed as a genuine community, and one set in extraordinary natural contexts.

An artist's impression of the Lawrie Hanson Park at Rainbow Beach. Contributed

Aboriginal history shows that the Inlet and bay were important to Fraser Island peoples and Pipe Clay national park adjacent to Cooloola Cove and Poverty Point near to Rainbow Beach have special association with men's initiation ceremonies.

Pipe Clay's bora ring for the initiation rite; and poverty point for healing and bush medicine. It is evident from middens and local history that Inskip Peninsula (and Rainbow Beach by default), was even then a pathway between two areas i.e. the lands of the uninitiated males and their return to the Island as men.

It is reported that nearly 70,000 tourists visit Rainbow Beach each year, greatly outnumbering the 900 residents.

The Rocks at Rainbow Beach. Talie Lloyd

It is close to an internationally significant Ramsar site. Rainbow Beach is the bookend to the southern part of the Great Sandy National Park, whilst it is the vanguard to the Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area. It is in effects both a 'crossroads' between conservation and recreation, and a 'gateway' to these important areas of the Great Sandy Region.

There are some existing events in town such as the Anzac Day Parade, Bay to Bay Yacht Race, Rainbow Beach Triathlon, Rainbow Beach/Trail Runs, Rainbow Beach Nippers Carnivals, Pig Day Out and more. Events such as these are important to a regional town with a focus on tourism; they both excite the locals and attract national and possibly international tourists.

Priority actions by Gympie Regional Council, according to its Rainbow Beach concept plan, will be:

1. Increase parking and associated landscape in central area by filling in u-turn areas (some of this work has already commenced). Expected to cost $50-70,000

Redesigning some of the central parking and landscape areas will provide more

car spaces as needed and improve the visual amenity of Rainbow Beach with

additional planting.

2. Additional street tree planting at key locations. Expected to cost $75-100,000

Shade will improve the experience of some existing pathways, and encourage

more walking connections.

3. Create a number of exploratory routes for pedestrian and cyclists. Expected to cost up to $1 million.

Improved pathways to streets will make the town more pedestrian and cycle friendly.

The council will also work with the state government towards providing new helipad facilities.

This is an important safety item, and should be given priority. No location has

been shown at this stage, as State land will be likely to be required and will need to

be selected in consultation and with consideration of access to the beach.

4. Create a parking overflow area for peak times. Expected to cost up to $200,000.