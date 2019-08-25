Get ready for showers, storms this week Gympie

The Gympie region is expected to be struck by storms on Wednesday.

The Gympie region is expected to be struck by storms on Wednesday. Craig Warhurst

GYMPIE'S August dry spell is expected to be broken this week with the Bureau of Meteorology and Higgins Storm Chasing both forecasting storms to hit the region.

Modelling by the two weather forecasters revealed a changing system is expected to bring wet weather to the region on Wednesday, along with a few extras.

"Some of these storms will also contain small hail due to very cold air above,” Higgins website forecast said.

"They are expected to develop through inland areas during the early afternoon and slowly move East into the South East coast.”

The storms are expected to form in a wide-ranging area which stretched from south of Coffs Harbour to Tenterfield, up to the southern tip of Fraser Island and out near Emerald.

Small hail is forefcast. Marc Stapelberg

BoM forecaster Kimba Long says a series of upper troughs moving through would be responsible for bringing the wet weather through.

They would bring "small hail and pretty strong winds”, but no severe weather was expected.

Severe weather was classified by multiple criteria, she said, including hail 2cm in diameter, damaging wind gusts, flash flooiding and the chance of tornadoes.

The predicted storms would be "inconvenient”, she said, but hopefully not cause any damage.

The storms are expected to linger into Thursday before disappearing, she said.

Showers will break the August dry, but forecasters say heavy falls are unlikely. Contributed

"It's like a little bit of Spring.”

Those hoping for the wild weather to bring some significant relief to a month in which only 7mm had fallen (with 6.8mm coming in one day) are likely to be disappointed, though.

The BOM's Gympie forecast only has up to 3mm falling over Wednesday and Thursday.

"We're not really expecting heavy rainfall,” she said, with heavier expected only in the direct path of storms.

"Most people won't see too much (rain on Wednesday).”