Get ready for Gympie's hottest September day ever

GYMPIE is expected to blow its September record out of the water tomorrow when the mercury gets to 39 degrees - almost two full degrees higher than the city's previously hottest September day on record, which was 37.2 degrees back in 1988.

A total fire ban remains in place for the region until midnight on Saturday and authorities are warning about the need to stay hydrated during the heatwave, be vigilant against fire in such hot, dry, windy conditions, and take protection against the expected extreme UV Index.

With the school holidays in full swing, parents have also been warned to ensure they take care children don't overheat or burn.

"Keep yourself and your family cool - stay in air-conditioning, drink as much water as possible and schedule outdoor activities later in the day,” the Queensland Cancer Council advises.

"Be aware of heat-related illness and heat stroke - warning signs may include muscle cramps and weakness, dizziness and a headache, nausea or fainting.

"Mild to moderate dehydration can also be an issue. We encourage all Queenslanders to look out for the health of friends and family around them during this time.”

Queensland has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world. Around 3650 melanoma and 324,000 non-melanoma skin cancers are diagnosed across the state each year.

Key points to remember in the heatwave:

Dehydration is the greatest danger - drink enough water tohave relatively clear urine;

Dehydration can trigger heart attacks or strokes and aggravate existing idseases such as kidney failure;

If you are drinking alcohol match each glass with the same amount of water;

Avoid vigorous exercise and if outdoors, look for shade, wear cool cotton clothing, hat and sunscreen;

Check on relatives and elderly neighbours;

Make sure your pets have shade and water.

DANGER PERIOD IS FAR FROM OVER

Hot, dry and windy conditions will once again inflame the bushfire risk from today and into the weekend, with the fire danger spiking to severe in south-east, south-west and central Queensland.

Local fire bans have been declared for a number of high concern parts of Queensland including much of the state's south-east.

There is also a fire ban in place for the Moreton Bay and southern Moreton Bay Islands during the school holiday period.

The bans will not affect Brisbane CBD's River Fire fireworks event planned for Saturday 30, September.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said firefighting resources would remain on standby over the coming days, but urged the community to stay alert and informed.

"We saw several bushfires start in similar weather last weekend, and there was some fantastic work done under very trying conditions by firefighters to reduce impact on communities,” Minister Ryan said.

"Their success was bolstered by the tremendous efforts of the public, who heeded safety messaging and cooperated with fire bans and restrictions.

"Early reporting of fires to Triple Zero (000) also ensured our crews could respond to and control incidents quickly.

"I am incredibly proud of Queenslanders for their vigilance and support as firefighters work to keep our communities safe and battle what is shaping up to be a busy bushfire season.”

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said firefighters were well-prepared for the increased fire danger but urged those in high risk areas to take precautions.

"We've got unusually hot, dry and windy weather and on top of that we haven't seen any significant rainfall for quite some time,” Ms Carroll said.

"Along with local fire bans, there are also restrictions and cancellations of permits to light fires in many areas.

"I cannot overstate the seriousness of these conditions but we have made preparations to ensure we remain on the front foot, including having aircraft on standby and strategically positioned to support our firefighters.

"We don't want to alarm people, but we want them to take our warnings seriously.”

Ms Carroll said residents needed to do their bit, including obeying all local fire bans and restrictions and visiting the Rural Service website to prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan.

"We urge people to consult the Rural Fire Service website or their local fire warden or area office to identify bans and restrictions in their area,” she said.

"I speak on behalf of all QFES personnel when I say thank you to Queenslanders for partnering with us to keep everyone safe.

"Until we receive significant widespread rain, we will continue to have challenging fire conditions even when this weather passes.

"Please continue to remain vigilant, be aware of local restrictions or bans by going to, tune into warnings and report all fires to Triple Zero (000) immediately.”