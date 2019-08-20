Get ready for another brutal dose of Jofra!

JOFRA Archer hit the heads or bodies of Australian batsmen 19 times in the second Ashes Test at Lord's in a fiery warning of what's to come from England's newest bowling weapon.

A two-paced wicket at Lord's played a massive role in the number of head and body shots that shook batsmen from both sides in the second Test, including one which could cost Steve Smith his place in Thursday's third clash at Headingley.

Despite the fallout, and the first ever use of a concussion substitute in Test cricket, there's unlikely to be any let-up this week after England captain Joe Root said Archer would be let loose again to match anything Australia's bowlers could dish up.

The blow Smith took to the neck was just one of two hits he received trying to get away from a short bowling assault by Archer.

Smith's replacement in the match, Marnus Labuschagne, was also hit on the grille of his helmet by Archer, while Matthew Wade needed an on-field assessment after a delivery from the England first-gamer cannoned off his protective headwear.

So ferocious was the bowling from Archer that the field-placings for him, with two men close to the bat and a packed leg side field, that the word "Bodyline" was going around the famous ground.

But Australian spearheads Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood delivered their own series of short balls to rough up the English batsmen and it didn't go unnoticed by Root.

Smith is still recovering after being struck on the neck at Lord's.

He said his team, now armed with Archer, was willing to fight fire with fire and expected a whole lot more short stuff in the final three Tests, regardless of pitch conditions.

"It's very different to the other options we have had previously, it's a different skill," Root said of the ability to sustain short-bowling.

"This wicket made it very difficult … it was very inconsistent in terms of the pace and bounce, quite difficult to get under the ball.

"And with two short legs, a man around the corner, standing up and playing it doesn't seem like a good option.

"That had a big impact, and because of it, you might see a little bit more of it throughout (the series).

Jofra Archer was on fire.

"We always try and prepare for everything Australia might throw at us. And it's something we will make sure are ready to go with at Headingley."

Australia captain Tim Paine has twice been out hooking short balls in the series already, including in the second innings at Lord's.

He conceded the short stuff, particularly from Archer, made you do "different things".

"You don't have a lot of time to think. Sometimes you get it wrong," Paine said.

The two dismissals weren't missed by Root, who said his rival skipper should expect plenty more short stuff whenever he bats.