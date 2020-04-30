Get out the winter woolies - here comes the cold

COLD: Cold and stormy weather in southern states will have its effect on Gympie region on the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

COLD: Cold and stormy weather in southern states will have its effect on Gympie region on the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

IT MAY still only be Autumn according to the calendar, but Gympie region is set to experience an early winter chill this weekend, at least in the mornings.

Today is forecast to reach a high of 30C and possible rain, with a shower or two.

A storm, possibly severe, is predicted for the late morning.

Partly cloudy conditions will bring a 70 per cent chance of showers, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

The showers are forecast to bring 3mm to 6mm.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from 13C to 25C and light winds, with no rain forecast.

Then comes the crunch.

Morning minimums on Saturday and Sunday will be about half Friday’s morning temperature, with minimums of 7C, although the maximums should be a mild 25C.

Mornings will gradually warm up after that, with minimums of 9C on Monday and 10C on Tuesday, again with highs of 25C both days.

The weekend should be sunny though, with light winds, with partly cloudy conditions on Monday and a slight chance of rain on Tuesday and a medium chance of showers on Wednesday.

The cool change is linked to much colder weather predicted for southern states and southwest Queensland.