Magistrate Chris Callaghan has tossed the father of a Southside man out of his courtroom following a verbal tirade.
‘Get out of my courtroom’: Callaghan throws aggro dad out

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 12:05 AM
THE father of a Southside man facing multiple charges has been thrown from a Gympie courtroom and told to stop acting like a “pork chop” following a verbal stoush with the magistrate.

The father of 23-year-old Jamie Dennis Geoffrey Butler was in court this week for Mr Butler’s appearance by video to face a number of charges, including failing to appear, driving without a licence and evasion.

However, no lawyer showed up to represent Mr Butler, leaving him to answer questions from Mr Callaghan.

Mr Butler told the court he had applied for legal aid twice and was unsure of who should be representing him in court. He ultimately decided he “might as well” plead guilty to the charges given the confusion, he said.

Jamie Butler’s father attended Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.
Mr Butler’s father’s groaned and sighed loudly several times from the gallery before blowing up and loudly exclaiming the prosecution needed to get its act together.

He continued to loudly berate the court when challenged by Mr Callaghan over his outburst and told him to “go and get his lawyer for him”.

When the man continued berating the magistrate and police prosecutor Lisa Manns, Mr Callaghan told him to “get out of my courtroom”.

“Tell your father to behave himself please; he doesn’t need to be carrying on like a pork chop,” Mr Callaghan said to Mr Butler on the video call after his father had stormed from the room.

Mr Butler’s case was adjourned to a later date.

