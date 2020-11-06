GET OUT: 13 things to do in Gympie region this weekend

Live music and barbecue lunch at the Theebine Hotel this Sunday

NightQuarter Opening Weekend

IT MIGHT be on the Sunshine Coast but it is huge and it is opening at its new location this weekend all weekend.

A kaleidoscope of colour and flavour, the precinct is home to 40 shipping container based stallholders serving up global eats, desserts, drinks and speciality retailers. Every Friday and Saturday night from 4pm-10pm, the space will come alive with live music across five stages, immersive performances, street art, bars and vintage amusement rides.

On Sundays 12pm-6pm make the most of Sunday afternoons with funk, flavours and furry-friend outings with a ‘pup-up bar’ for pooches, undercover vintage and design markets, sustainability workshops and blues tunes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO BUY TICKETS CLICK HERE

And the Reconnect Festival showcasing young emerging talent from the University of Sunshine Coast AND the Her Wardrobe Sunday markets.

Nightquarter - it might be on the Sunshine Coast but it is huge and it is opening at its new location this weekend all weekend.

Be the first to experience the new immersive built environment with interactive displays, a street art gallery, an enchanted garden and a vintage amusements playground with dodgem cars and teacup ride. Partnering with Eumundi Brewery, there will be the Eumundi Backyard dedicated to local craft beers, live tunes and games. Queensland winery Sirromet Wines have created a cellar door style experience with a wine bar and wine tastings and Jack Daniels have created ‘Jack’s Bar’ dedicated to great whiskey and live music with whiskey tasting flights and a large-scale mural to enjoy with the concerts in NightQuarter Live. Five stages across the weekend will feature performances by explosive live bands, specialty performers and immersive acts.

Lachie O'Neill at the 2019 QLD Enduro State Champs at Garapine. Photo by Element Photo and Video Productions.

Ride Day at Garapine Mountain Bike Park

All weekend

Garapine is open for riding this weekend 7.30am-2pm Saturday and Sunday

All riders must register and pay ONLINE prior to arrival which includes agreeing to terms and conditions of riding and the COVID declaration.

www.garapine.com.au/mountain-biking

Ride fee $15

E-bike ride fee $25

All riders must have MTBA membership (or now Auscycle equivalent). Day licences available from MTBA website. Bring proof of membership on the day.

Shuttle can be booked for Private Groups only. See website for details. (shuttles full for this weekend)

Gympie Gold Rush Swimming Carnival 2019 - Xavier Gomes - Gold Fins 13 Boys 100m Butterfly (21)

Gympie Gold Rush Long Course Transition Meet

Hosted by the Wide Bay Regional Swimming Association, the Gympie Gold Rush Long Course Transition Meet takes place at the Gympie ARC from 7am this Saturday.

Take your marks - Alysha Robinson (pictured) competes at the Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet last year. Photo: Cody Fox

Childrens Book Launch and Craft Celebration

WHEN: This Saturday, 10am

WHERE: The Sangha Room Tea House and Wellness Centre in Cooran

Join us for a magical morning of fun and creation as we celebrate the launch of quirky’s Christmas tree. This magical book written by local writer Christine Alice and illustrated by Alan Pirie takes children on a quirky adventure with a bush turkey that kids will love. On the day children will hear this beautiful book read by the writer herself and then take part in creating and crafting workshop.

First Shane Redman Annual Memorial Ride

WHEN: Saturday 10am-1pm

Shane Redman lost his battle with lung disease in December 2019, and as a loving tribute the motorcycling community and his beloved family would like to do an annual ride to raise much needed funds to the Lung Foundation Australia which can help with lung cancer support nurses, fund research and support for scientific breakthroughs in this tough disease, and connect people with rare lung disease to a peer support programs, ensuring they can talk with someone who understands.

Lung Foundation Australia is working to improve lung health and reduce the impact of lung disease for all Australians.

Nanango Country Markets

WHEN: Saturday 6am-12noon

If you are looking to book a stall please contact Jenny on 0427 631 273.

Nanango Country Markets are held on the first Saturday of every month. Bring the whole family along for a great morning out. Fresh fruit and Vegetables, hand made goods, trinkets and treasures can all be found.

Please note this event is not dog friendly with every ones safety in mind.

The Widgee Markets are on this Saturday

Widgee Markets

First Saturday of the month from 7am-12noon at the Widgee Memorial Hall.

Pomona Country Market/Live Music

WHEN Saturday 7am at Stan Topper Park in Pomona.

@Sounds of Geoff Hutton will be performing tfrom 8.30-11.30am

Pomona country market is on EVERY SATURDAY. 7am - 11.30am

LOTS of great stalls, and FRESH PRODUCE, different live MUSIC every week..

You’ll also find plants, trees, leather accessories, chopping boards, massage, coffee, Thai food, essential oils, crystals, home grown lamb, jewellery, clothing, tools, baskets, aquarium fish, poultry, plus more, relish, sausage sizzle, and more.

SUNDAY

RocknRollaBillys at the Theebine Hotel

Live music and barbecue lunch from 1pm. Inquiries call 5484 6182

Gympie Duckpond Markets

The first, third and fifth Sunday of each month 7am-12noon at Lake Alford. Inauiries call 54823995.

2020 Sunshine Sounds Dingo Creek Vineyard

WHEN: This Sunday from 4pm

WHERE: Dingo Creek Vineyard at Traveston

This spring, return to the magic of live music and indulge yourself in the exquisite sounds of 3 lovely ladies of the Sunshine Coast. Internationally renowned cellist Louise King will play alongside 5 x ARIA Award winning and 7 x platinum selling singer/songwriter Katie Noonan, with support from wonderful Fijian-Australian soul songstress Andrea Kirwin. These three women will share stories of their music and friendship and bring some much needed sunshine and succour to your soul! This will be a COVID-19 friendly event, with reduced venue capacity and social distancing compliance to ensure your safety and comfort.

Col Finley and Will Day Live at Hotel Maleny

WHEN: Sunday, 2pm-5pm

Join Col Finley and Will Day For there first show in Maleny for 2020. Limited seating so Book now for this acoustic afternoon in the beer garden with great songs from two award-winning artists.

Open Mic/Jam Session at the Curra Country Club

WHEN: This Sunday from 1pm

Bring your instrument and voices or just come enjoy an awesome Sunday, kitchen open, Courtesy Bus running...fabulous day.

COMING UP

Next weekend

WHAT: The Genus Slow Fashion Saturday

WHERE: SoMa SoMas Espresso

WHEN: Saturday, November 14, 3pm

Soon

WHAT: Cocktails Under the Stars

WHERE: Gunabul Homestead

WHEN: Wednesday, November 25, 6pm

WHAT: RSL Gympie Veterans Cup

WHERE: Gympie Turf Club

WHEN: Saturday, November 21, 11am