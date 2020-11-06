GET OUT: 13 things to do in Gympie region this weekend
NightQuarter Opening Weekend
IT MIGHT be on the Sunshine Coast but it is huge and it is opening at its new location this weekend all weekend.
A kaleidoscope of colour and flavour, the precinct is home to 40 shipping container based stallholders serving up global eats, desserts, drinks and speciality retailers. Every Friday and Saturday night from 4pm-10pm, the space will come alive with live music across five stages, immersive performances, street art, bars and vintage amusement rides.
On Sundays 12pm-6pm make the most of Sunday afternoons with funk, flavours and furry-friend outings with a ‘pup-up bar’ for pooches, undercover vintage and design markets, sustainability workshops and blues tunes.
And the Reconnect Festival showcasing young emerging talent from the University of Sunshine Coast AND the Her Wardrobe Sunday markets.
Be the first to experience the new immersive built environment with interactive displays, a street art gallery, an enchanted garden and a vintage amusements playground with dodgem cars and teacup ride. Partnering with Eumundi Brewery, there will be the Eumundi Backyard dedicated to local craft beers, live tunes and games. Queensland winery Sirromet Wines have created a cellar door style experience with a wine bar and wine tastings and Jack Daniels have created ‘Jack’s Bar’ dedicated to great whiskey and live music with whiskey tasting flights and a large-scale mural to enjoy with the concerts in NightQuarter Live. Five stages across the weekend will feature performances by explosive live bands, specialty performers and immersive acts.
Ride Day at Garapine Mountain Bike Park
All weekend
Garapine is open for riding this weekend 7.30am-2pm Saturday and Sunday
All riders must register and pay ONLINE prior to arrival which includes agreeing to terms and conditions of riding and the COVID declaration.
www.garapine.com.au/mountain-biking
Ride fee $15
E-bike ride fee $25
All riders must have MTBA membership (or now Auscycle equivalent). Day licences available from MTBA website. Bring proof of membership on the day.
Shuttle can be booked for Private Groups only. See website for details. (shuttles full for this weekend)
Gympie Gold Rush Long Course Transition Meet
Hosted by the Wide Bay Regional Swimming Association, the Gympie Gold Rush Long Course Transition Meet takes place at the Gympie ARC from 7am this Saturday.
Childrens Book Launch and Craft Celebration
WHEN: This Saturday, 10am
WHERE: The Sangha Room Tea House and Wellness Centre in Cooran
Join us for a magical morning of fun and creation as we celebrate the launch of quirky’s Christmas tree. This magical book written by local writer Christine Alice and illustrated by Alan Pirie takes children on a quirky adventure with a bush turkey that kids will love. On the day children will hear this beautiful book read by the writer herself and then take part in creating and crafting workshop.
First Shane Redman Annual Memorial Ride
WHEN: Saturday 10am-1pm
Shane Redman lost his battle with lung disease in December 2019, and as a loving tribute the motorcycling community and his beloved family would like to do an annual ride to raise much needed funds to the Lung Foundation Australia which can help with lung cancer support nurses, fund research and support for scientific breakthroughs in this tough disease, and connect people with rare lung disease to a peer support programs, ensuring they can talk with someone who understands.
Lung Foundation Australia is working to improve lung health and reduce the impact of lung disease for all Australians.
Nanango Country Markets
WHEN: Saturday 6am-12noon
If you are looking to book a stall please contact Jenny on 0427 631 273.
Nanango Country Markets are held on the first Saturday of every month. Bring the whole family along for a great morning out. Fresh fruit and Vegetables, hand made goods, trinkets and treasures can all be found.
Please note this event is not dog friendly with every ones safety in mind.
Widgee Markets
First Saturday of the month from 7am-12noon at the Widgee Memorial Hall.
Pomona Country Market/Live Music
WHEN Saturday 7am at Stan Topper Park in Pomona.
@Sounds of Geoff Hutton will be performing tfrom 8.30-11.30am
Pomona country market is on EVERY SATURDAY. 7am - 11.30am
LOTS of great stalls, and FRESH PRODUCE, different live MUSIC every week..
You’ll also find plants, trees, leather accessories, chopping boards, massage, coffee, Thai food, essential oils, crystals, home grown lamb, jewellery, clothing, tools, baskets, aquarium fish, poultry, plus more, relish, sausage sizzle, and more.
SUNDAY
RocknRollaBillys at the Theebine Hotel
Live music and barbecue lunch from 1pm. Inquiries call 5484 6182
Gympie Duckpond Markets
The first, third and fifth Sunday of each month 7am-12noon at Lake Alford. Inauiries call 54823995.
2020 Sunshine Sounds Dingo Creek Vineyard
WHEN: This Sunday from 4pm
WHERE: Dingo Creek Vineyard at Traveston
This spring, return to the magic of live music and indulge yourself in the exquisite sounds of 3 lovely ladies of the Sunshine Coast. Internationally renowned cellist Louise King will play alongside 5 x ARIA Award winning and 7 x platinum selling singer/songwriter Katie Noonan, with support from wonderful Fijian-Australian soul songstress Andrea Kirwin. These three women will share stories of their music and friendship and bring some much needed sunshine and succour to your soul! This will be a COVID-19 friendly event, with reduced venue capacity and social distancing compliance to ensure your safety and comfort.
Col Finley and Will Day Live at Hotel Maleny
WHEN: Sunday, 2pm-5pm
Join Col Finley and Will Day For there first show in Maleny for 2020. Limited seating so Book now for this acoustic afternoon in the beer garden with great songs from two award-winning artists.
Open Mic/Jam Session at the Curra Country Club
WHEN: This Sunday from 1pm
Bring your instrument and voices or just come enjoy an awesome Sunday, kitchen open, Courtesy Bus running...fabulous day.
COMING UP
Next weekend
WHAT: The Genus Slow Fashion Saturday
WHERE: SoMa SoMas Espresso
WHEN: Saturday, November 14, 3pm
Soon
WHAT: Cocktails Under the Stars
WHERE: Gunabul Homestead
WHEN: Wednesday, November 25, 6pm
WHAT: RSL Gympie Veterans Cup
WHERE: Gympie Turf Club
WHEN: Saturday, November 21, 11am