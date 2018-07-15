Get on the bandwagon and bag a 'green' freebie

HANDY TO HAVE: If you buy next Wednesday's paper, you'll receive a reusable bag. Gympie Times front counter staff Jo Salmon and Sharon Turner try out the bags.

HANDY TO HAVE: If you buy next Wednesday's paper, you'll receive a reusable bag. Gympie Times front counter staff Jo Salmon and Sharon Turner try out the bags. Renee Albrecht

REUSABLE shopping bags are now a must-have and will be distributed to The Gympie Times readers as of next Wednesday, July 18.

To help out the environment, all businesses have ceased distribution of single-use plastic shopping bags as of July 1 and are urging everyone to get on board with the initiative.

The bags are multi-purpose, whether it's a trip to the library or the shops.

The Gympie Times General Manager Tracey Mckean said the company wanted to help its customers ease into the plastic bag ban.

"We just wanted to come on board with the plastic bag free option by giving our valued readers a free reusable bag,” she said.

"We love the idea that we'll be able to save people a couple of dollars which can be used for various occasions.”

Mrs Mckean said stocks of the reusable bags were limited.

"To avoid disappointment, purchase next Wednesday's The Gympie Times and you'll receive a token for a free bag,” she said.

Earlier this year the company celebrated its 150th birthday.

"We're very proud of our company and are showing our support behind the environment and the community,” she said.