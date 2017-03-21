Get involved and make sure the Muster is here to stay

LET us all hope the Muster organisers can quickly overcome the dramas of the past week and return their focus to the job at hand - putting on this year's festival.

The Muster means too much to too many people - both locally and across the nation - to even contemplate a world without it in it.

There is also the small matter of the millions of dollars it brings into this community every year, both directly and indirectly, and the national attention it draws.

It's a fabulous and unique event. And it's ours. It must not be allowed to fall over.

The Muster may have lost its paid staff last week, but it still has the backing and love of an entire community, a volunteer board and an army of volunteers who happily flip burgers, man bars, set up tents, clean toilets and pick up rubbish every year, and have done for more than three decades.

Tony Nolan Gympie Muster 2015 Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

Board chairman Tony Nolan says the Muster mantra now is "getting back to basics".

There are some challenges to overcome on the road there, and "getting back to basics" might not be as palatable to some as to others, but the show must, and will, go on.

If you want to help make sure it does go on for another 35 years, and beyond, get involved, volunteer your time and importantly, buy a ticket and have yourself a great weekend.

