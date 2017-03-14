Get inked in Gympie for charity

INKED FOR CHARITY: Solid Gold Classic tattoo will host a Charity Flash Day to raise money for Little Haven palliative care.

TATTOOS will give back to the community on April 8, as one Gympie artist puts ink to skin to raise funds for a local charity.

Solid Gold Classic Tattoo's Luke Bishop will host the Charity Flash Day to give back to the community and the town he loves.

Little Haven Palliative Care provides compassionate and professional palliative care and cancer support to people with an incurable illness and their families and friends in the Gympie and surrounding area.

Mr Bishop always had a love of art and began getting tattoos in his early 20s.

Eventually he decided to take his art to a tattoo parlour and they liked it so much they offered him an apprenticeship.

He has now been tattooing for the better part of a decade, and said he wants to give back to the community and create a more positive opinion towards tattoos.

"It is about giving back locally,” Mr Bishop said.

"It is also a good way to shed some positive light on tattoos and tattooing.”

Specially designed tattoos will be available on the day, priced between $100 and $150.

He said two Sunshine Coast artists will also come in to compliment his team, meaning four ink maestros will be on hand from 10am and will work "late” until they feel they are done.

"We'll have two great artists from the Sunny Coast and we'll be going flatout from 10am until we are finished.

"One of the guest artists mum had palliative treatment recently and him coming on board makes it ring true.”

Mr Bishop said everyone is welcome, even if they don't want a tattoo.

"We'll have coffee here, some fun. Even if people don't like tattoos come on down and see what it is like.”

The Charity Flash Day at Solid Gold Classic Tattoo is April 8, and starts at 10am.