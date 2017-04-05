Get inked and support charity

INK FOR CHARITY: Solid Gold Classic Tattoo will host a charity flash day on Saturday April 8, with 50% going towards Little Haven Palliative Care. Pictured here is the sample sheet of tattoos available on the day.

YOUR newest bit of ink has the chance to make a difference this with one local tattoo studio hosting a charity flash day this Saturday April 8.

Solid Gold Classic Tattoo will host a charity flash day with 50% of every tattoo going towards Little Haven Palliative Care.

A GIVING ARTIST: Solid Gold Classic Tattoo owner Luke Bishop wants to give back to the community by helping Little Haven Palliative Care. Rowan Schindler

Little Haven is a not-for-profit which provides compassionate and professional palliative care and cancer support to people with an incurable illness and their families and friends in the Gympie and surrounding area.

The charity flash day is Saturday April 8 from 10am until late.

Solid Gold Classic Tattoo's Luke Bishop will host the Charity Flash Day to give back to the community and the town he loves.

"It is about giving back locally,” Mr Bishop said.

"It is also a good way to shed some positive light on tattoos and tattooing.”

He said two Sunshine Coast artists will also come in to compliment his team, meaning four ink maestros will be on hand from 10am and will work "late” until they feel they are done.

"We'll have two great artists from the Sunny Coast and we'll be going flat out from 10am until we are finished.

"One of the guest artists mum had palliative treatment recently and him coming on board makes it ring true.”

Mr Bishop said everyone is welcome, even if they don't want a tattoo.

"We'll have coffee here, some fun. Even if people don't like tattoos come on down and see what it is like.”

The Charity Flash Day at Solid Gold Classic Tattoo, 33 Exhibition Road, Saturday April 8, and starts at 10am.