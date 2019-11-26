GET IN QUICK: Solar rebate set to decrease next month

HOMEWORK FIRST: Steven Brockhurst from Solargain encourages residents looking to cash in on the rebate to choose quality products and reliable providers.

HOMEWORK FIRST: Steven Brockhurst from Solargain encourages residents looking to cash in on the rebate to choose quality products and reliable providers.

WITH the government's renewable energy rebate decreasing each year to nothing in 2030 and solar panel systems at their cheapest and most efficient it's no surprising Hervey Bay residents are investing in solar power.

Solargain's Steven Brockhurst said the past year had been the busiest ever for the Hervey Bay solar power business, but he warned people looking to cash in on the rebate to choose quality products and reliable providers.

The Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme provides a financial incentive to homeowners and small business owners to install eligible small-scale renewable energy systems.

Eligible systems include solar panel systems up to 100kwatt, small-scale wind systems, small-scale hydro systems, solar water heaters and air source heat pumps.

The 15-year scheme began in 2015 and decreases each year on January 1.

Mr Brockhurst said to gain this year's rebate, which is worth as much as $4000, customers would need to have their system installed before January.

Next year, on average, homeowners would receive about $360 less in their rebate, he said.

Mr Brockhurst said an average household needs between 5000-8000kwatt hours a year.

A 6.6kwatt solar panel system provides about 10,000kwatt hours a year.

He said about 80 per cent of their customers paid $5000-$6000 but to replace this without the rebate would cost them about $8000-$10,000.

"To get 40 per cent off something you'd have to be pretty happy," he said.

Solargain Hervey Bay is seeing 40-50 customers a week wanting a solar system.

But his message for customers is to do their research, invest a little more to gain a reliable product and choose a reliable company.

He said each week he was called in to repair or remove cheap systems that had been installed by companies that had since gone out of business, leaving buyers without warrantees.

"It's important to buy from local companies," he said.

"Look at companies that have been around longer than five years and only buy from companies with a base in Australia."