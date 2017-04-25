Get DIY ready at Bunnings Warehouse Gympie

DIY FUN: There's fun for kids and adults alike at Bunnings Gympie.

DIY needn't be daunting so roll up your sleeves with a series of DIY workshops at Bunnings Warehouse Gympie throughout May.

The adult workshops are held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm and the free workshops focus on a wide range of projects and provide expert tips and tricks for local residents.

Storage solutions is the focus in the first week, follow by indoor projects, window and doors DIY and home organisation workshops in the following weeks.

Kids can also join in the fun and learn a range of skills while creating their very own projects at the free Kids DIY Workshops, held in-store every Saturday and Sunday.

The first kids' workshop will focus on making something nice for mum for Mother's Day followed by craft, woodwork and fun mosaics workshops in the following weeks.

Kids DIY Workshop times vary, so contact Bunnings Warehouse Gympie on 54898900 or visit Bunnings.com.au /yourstore for times.