Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
dinkus
dinkus
News

Get behind our petition to save lives on the Bruce Highway

Tom Daunt
by
31st Mar 2018 3:27 PM

THE GYMPIE Times has launched an e-petition to help seal the deal for $800 million in Federal Government funding needed to complete the Bruce Hwy Bypass through the Gympie region.

We implore residents of the entire Wide Bay to sign the petition launched by Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan after it was approved by a special parliamentary committee last week.

The petition number is EN0544 LINK BELOW

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Petitions/House_of_Representatives_Petitions/Petitions_General/Petitions_List

and signatures are now open, and will stay open until April 25, 2018.

From this week a special card will arrive in 60,000 letter boxes across the Wide Bay thanks to Federal Member Llew O'Brien, promoting the petition and providing a link to find it online.

The State Government has already promised its $200 million share of the $1 billion, 26km project which will divert the Bruce Hwy around Gympie to the east, joining it up with the old highway at Curra.

"Road safety is a top priority for me, Shelley as well as local media and motorists from all over Wide Bay,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Too many lives have been lost in horrific fatal accidents and too many people have suffered from serious injuries in crashes on the Bruce Highway between Cooroy and Curra,” he said.

bruce highway bruce highway section d federal government llew o'brien the gympie
Gympie Times
Mascot design has former Gympie man feeling blue

Mascot design has former Gympie man feeling blue

News Now based on the Gold Coast, Troy Sizer's entry Nobby, was a blue, surfing koala, sporting an iconic red and yellow surf lifesaving cap and red board shorts

Games stardom runs in this Gympie family - literally

Games stardom runs in this Gympie family - literally

News Gympie's Chambers family two generations of the Commonwealth Games

How much for a tradie? Ours wish they did so well

How much for a tradie? Ours wish they did so well

News Gympie builders say statistics quoe emergency and out of hours rates

Gympie woman celebrates milestone birthday

Gympie woman celebrates milestone birthday

News Family gather to help 'proud British woman' commemorate the event.

Local Partners