Get art and about at the Gympie gallery

16th Jun 2017 2:00 PM
STARS: 3974 stars were packed up and sent to the One Million Stars project, courtesy of (from left) Lee Hodgson, Bev Comerford, Lee McGruer, Yvonne Manger, Julie-Ann Payne, Mara Vucak, Pat Towner and Pam Ford.
THERE'S plenty happening over the next couple of weeks at Gympie Art Gallery.

Hone your life drawing skills at the next Untutored Life Drawing class and draw from a life model.

The room will be nice and warm so join in the next session on Thursday from 5.30- 7.30pm, at a cost of $15 to cover model fees.

Celebrate the art and life of a wonderful woman, Cecile Steenbergen at an exhibition opening on Wednesday at 10.30am.

Cecile was instrumental in initiating a regional gallery in Gympie more than 20 years ago.

Her memory lives on in this retrospective exhibition The Small Ones Plus that highlights the diverse genres of this passionate local artist.

The exhibition will be on view from June 21-July 15.

Attend the official opening of two exhibitions on Saturday, June 24 at 1pm.

Sensory Ecology is an exhibition that focuses on emerging art mediums including sound art, multi- sensory installations, art/ science collaborations, interactive media, augmented reality and a wide spectrum of experimental and experiential art forms.

The exhibition is curated by Dr Leah Barclay who addresses issues of climate change as a cultural crisis. It will be on view from June 21-August 12.

Also opening is Between the Lines by Sunshine Coast artists Justine and Richard Newport on view from June 21-July 15.

Their exhibition intends to seduce the viewer into an imaginary world of poetry, painting and photography.

During the exhibition Justine will present two workshops, Using Oils Like Watercolours on Saturday, July 1 from 9.30am-3pm and Fine Tune your Poetry on Tuesday, July 11 from 1.30-4pm.

Justine has a fine art degree and a graduate diploma in creative writing and a Masters of Literature.

Phone the gallery on 54810733 for more information on these creative workshops.

Holiday fun is around the corner with lots of activities for children over the school holiday break.

Go to holidayfun.com.au for a full list of what's on.

ONE MILLION STARS TO END VIOLENCE PROJECT

LAST year our community participated in this wonderful project aimed at ending violence in the world.

This community and cultural project is a collaboration between artist Maryanne Talia Pau and the Queensland Government for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Community groups and individuals have made paper stars over the months and these were all packed up by a team of willing workers at the Gympie Regional Gallery last week.

We were excited to count 3974 stars to add to the installation that will appear at the games next year.

GYMPIE ARTIST STUDIO TRAILS

Experience and observe the creative space of local artists and artisans on this year's Gympie Region Studio Trails.

Local artists are opening their studios and invite you to delve into their inner sanctum and be inspired.

The Gympie region has a thriving artistic community with many award-winning artists and this is your opportunity to explore their creative spaces.

The Studio Trails booklet features studios of more than 20 local artists that are open to the public from 10am-4pm over following weekends during June and July.

This weekend: Northern Gympie, Kilkivan and Goomeri.

June 24-25: Gympie and surrounds.

July 1-2: Mary Valley to the west.

Pick up your copy of the 2017 Studio Trails booklet today from the Gympie Regional Gallery or from various outlets across the region. It is also available at gympie.qld.gov.au/gallery.

Get on board the Trailblazer bus and relax while you enjoy the ride. Contact friendsofthe gallery@outlook.com to reserve your seat.

Chat about art with local artist Kym Barrett at the gallery tomorrow.
ART CHAT AT THE GALLERY

Art Chat is a relaxed and informal way of talking about art on different topics and levels; academic and inspirational, as well as simply getting together.

The next Art Chat is on tomorrow at 1pm at the Gympie Regional Gallery with guest artist Kym Barrett.

Kym will kickstart discussion with a glimpse into the ancient esthetic philosophy wabi sabi and how it relates to art practice.

Please bring a plate of finger food to share with everyone.

Gympie Regional Gallery is at 39 Nash St, Gympie, phone 54810733 for any further information.

It is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm.

Gympie Times

Topics:  art exhibitions gympie gympie regional art gallery whatson whats on gympie

