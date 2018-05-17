Get along to these great gigs around Gympie these weekend

TONIGHT

Tin Can Bay Country Club

MAKE sure you catch Dean Gray of Acoustic Soul performing live from 5.30pm. And don't worry about the cover charge, it's free entry all night.

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

HEAD to the main lounge to catch Forbidden Road playing from 7.30-11.30pm.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

BAND Code3Eleven will hit the stage at the Country Club tonight, from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

THE main lounge will be jumping and jiving when the Rock 'N' Roll Boys hit the stage from 7.30-11.30pm.

Kilkivan Hotel

GET your live music fix when the band Relic rock the Kilkivan Hotel. Sandi has issued an invitation with great meals on offer and free camping available.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

BOOK your table at Silky Oak this Saturday night for a hot night of blues and curries with the Gympie Blues Club rattling the rafters from 7pm until late.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

BILLY Guy will have you tapping your toes with his wide repertoire of country rock from midday in the Gardens at Silky Oaks.

If you would like your live entertainment event to appear in the gig guide, send details to donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au and joshua.preston@gympietimes.com by no later than 12 noon on the Tuesday before your event.

Listings in the gig guide are free of charge and will appear in Thursday's edition of the Gympie Times and will go online on our website on Thursday each week.