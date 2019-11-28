Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW RFS
Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW RFS
News

Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Nov 2019 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fancy owning a piece of dirty, sweaty Russell Crowe while helping the Rural Fire Service legends currently saving our patch? Well why not do both.

The Hollywood star/Nana Glen resident has been drawing on his gladiatorial skills to deal with the huge clean up after his cattle property was ravaged by the bushfires that went through the Orara Valley last week.

Crowe is putting up the Rabbitoh's cap he wore during the ordeal, covered in dirt, sweat and possibly a few tears. Along with his DNA, Crowe will also be signing and personalising the item for the highest bidder.

 

 

 

 

The star said in a tweet early Thursday morning he would double or triple the amount raised for the cap, the proceeds of which would go to NSW RFS.

Bidders have 24 hours to fight over it and after being up on Twitter for just a few hours the cap had already received plenty of offers from around the world, some in the hundreds and a few in the thousands, others with catches like having it personally delivered by the star.

clarence fires russell crowe
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: 5 people charged after multiple raids in Goomeri

        premium_icon BREAKING: 5 people charged after multiple raids in Goomeri

        News Four men aged between 22 and 55 and a 67yo woman will front court charged with possessing illicit drugs, west of Gympie.

        Named: Three to appear in Gympie District Court today

        premium_icon Named: Three to appear in Gympie District Court today

        News Every court sitting day, a number of people are expected to appear in court on a...

        JUST IN: Car rolls down embankment in Gympie

        premium_icon JUST IN: Car rolls down embankment in Gympie

        News Paramedics are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Gympie.

        Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        premium_icon Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        News But CEO Bernard Smith says Gympie council has eye on return to surplus sooner than...