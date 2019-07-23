‘Get a job’: Crying influencer lashed

It was only a matter of time before we witnessed the backlash over Instagram's decision to hide "likes" from followers.

Just days after the social media platform made the money-making feature private, a self-professed "influencer" broke down online.

But while Mikaela Testa was nothing but tears and upset yesterday, claiming she's "suffering" as a result of Instagram's decision to remove likes from users' profiles, it seems not everyone sympathises with her plight.

Mikaela Testa has copped some major backlash about her Instagram rant. Picture: Instagram/Mikaela Testa

On Facebook, some mocked Mikaela's emotional outburst, telling her to get a "real" job.

"Welcome to the real world," one person wrote.

"Get a life and a job while you're at it," another said.

While one said: "Guuurl needs to get back in touch with reality."

Others simply suggested she "get a real job".

The Melbourne Instagram user, who has less than 50,000 followers on her two accounts, took herself off the site for just one day in protest after the platform announced it would be removing likes in a bid to improve mental health.

She took to social media in tears over her ‘suffering’. Picture: Instagram/Mikaela Testa

"If you think this is okay you can f**k off, it's actually a sad day for those who have Instagram as a job," she wrote to her nearly 10,000 followers on Facebook.

"Regardless of what you may think Instagram is a REAL job and those in the industry have worked hard to get where they're at. It's people that aren't even in the industry that think it's a f***ing joke. It's not, it's real damage out here."

She added: "I've put my blood, sweat and tears into this for it to be ripped away, it's not just me suffering too, it's every brand and business I know.

"Instagram isn't even doing this for mental health they're just doing it so they can control all engagement so more businesses run their adverts through Instagram essentially giving them more $, they don't care about your feelings."

Some were unsympathetic about her struggles, telling her to ‘get a real job’. Picture: Instagram/Mikaela Testa

Testa also shared a video to Instagram crying as she vowed she would "have a really big break from social media for a while because it is really just … I know mentally Instagram for me is a problem and I can't even accept that so I am just going to leave for maybe a couple of weeks so I can get back on track."

Just one day later, she was back with a photo of herself in a short red skirt, saying "OK break is over".

She later claimed the tears had nothing to do with Instagram's new rules.

"I have the ugliest crying face, say what you want this is raw content, that's what this account is for, leaving social media for the first time ever," she wrote on the original post.

She later added: "Since there are a few rude people misinterpreting this video, this has nothing to do with insta removing likes that is the dumbest thing I've heard, this has everything to do with the disgusting hurtful comments and messages I've received over the past week and I just need a break."

Some branded the backlash ‘disgusting’. Picture: Instagram/Mikaela Testa

However, her two profiles have since been set to private, while she continues to post publicly on Facebook.

Despite the backlash, there seem to be many supporting the struggling influencer with messages of support.

"I can't even read the comments they're so disgusting, stay strong," one fan said.

Another said: "I actually see a point with influencers as it is a means of income for them through being paid brand ambassadors for businesses. The bigger the platform the higher the chances of getting the gig."

News.com.au has contacted Mikaela for comment.

