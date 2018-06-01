Get a garage sale bargain in Gympie this weekend

There are a number of garage sales on around the Gympie region this weekend.

1. 142 Tamaree Road, Gympie Saturday 7am-3pm Smeg cooktop, q/bed, quality women's clothes 8-14, shoes/heels. Plants, cookbooks, juicers, irons, dinnersets, dvds, books, pet items, "Houndhouse"

2. 21 Furness Road, Southside Saturday & Sunday 6.30am - 2pm Down sizing, clearing out. Electric organ, wardrobe, dishwasher, 3 pce leather lounge, table & 4 chairs, kitchenware, linen, clothing

3. 88 Exhibition Road, Southside Saturday & Sunday from 7am Motoring memorabilia, books, plants, comics, model cars, mirror, garden tools, kids battery operated Bat Mobile and lots more